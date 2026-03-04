HBO Reportedly Wants This Marvel Star To Play Voldemort In The Harry Potter Series

DanielRPK, a person known for occasionally scoring great scoops on upcoming TV shows and movies, claims on his Patreon that Warner Bros. wants Paul Bettany to play Voldemort in the forthcoming "Harry Potter" series.

Bettany, who originated the voice role of J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Iron Man" and the physical, CGI-assisted role of Vision in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," is the latest actor to potentially see his name attached to the "Harry Potter" TV show for HBO. With "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod on hand as showrunner and executive producer, respectively, the pedigree is there, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention one thing here. Series author (and the show's executive producer) Joanne "J.K." Rowling has invited a ton of controversy over the past several years regarding her cruel views of transgender women. That means that any actor attached to this project will inevitably end up answering questions about Rowling's expressed beliefs; John Lithgow, who's set to play Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry headmaster Albus Dumbledore, said (via The Hollywood Reporter) that he found her views "ironic and inexplicable," but remains attached to the project anyway.

That's a lot of necessary context, but all of that is to say that taking a major role like the Dark Lord Voldemort, née Tom Marvolo Riddle, in this "Harry Potter" project is fraught. Perhaps that's why another major actor made it quite clear recently that he's not participating in this series.