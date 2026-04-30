David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery Pay Package Skyrocketed In 2025
David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, made an awful lot of money in 2025 (as the CEOs of most large corporations do). Zaslav rose to power after WarnerMedia and Discovery merged to form Warner Bros. Discovery. He's been cashing in ever since. Zaslav made a lot of money in 2024 as well, to the tune of $51.9 million. However, the oft-criticized executive made more than triple that amount last year.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav's pay in 2025 hit $165 million. The executive had a base salary of $3 million, on top of earning $22.6 million from stock. What is known as non-equity incentive compensation totaled $25.7 million, with other compensation totaling $4 million. So, where did the rest come from? A whopping $109.6 million in what is known as option awards caused his salary to skyrocket, almost entirely thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery's impending sale to Paramount in the wake of Netflix backing out of the race.
Essentially, Zaslav was largely responsible for creating a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount that drove the offer price sky high. Netflix was set to acquire Warner Bros. in a deal that would have reshaped Hollywood, as of December 2025. Paramount, meanwhile, wanted WB badly enough that the company's heads came in with higher, unsolicited offers and launched plans for a hostile takeover. It was "Succession"-style mayhem playing out in real life.
In the end, Paramount's offer was too high to pass up, and Netflix walked away from the table. All the while, WBD's stock price climbed, and it's now far more valuable than it was a handful of months ago. As a result, Zaslav's bank account gets to benefit greatly.
David Zaslav continues to benefit from the sale of Warner Bros.
David Zaslav is the head of the company and guided it through the sale process, which helped the stock price immensely. However, the stock was trading at roughly $25 per share in March 2022 before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was made official in April of that year. In the years since the merger? It tanked, falling to as little as $9 per share by the end of 2022. It's now trading closer to $30, but it was still trading at over/under $11 before the merger talk got serious.
Zaslav guided WBD through a period of cratering stock prices, a heavy debt load, and uncertainty at every turn. He was also largely to blame for the box office bomb "The Alto Knights," oversaw HBO Max changing its name to Max before going back to HBO Max (causing consumer confusion), and canceled already finished movies like "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" (decisions that were remarkably unpopular).
That's not all. Not even close. Zaslav nearly fired WB movie heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy before their incredible 2025 hot streak, which included smash-hits like "Sinners" and "Weapons." In addition, although it wasn't a commercial success, "One Battle After Another" went on to win Best Picture at the Oscars under De Luca and Abdy's watch. And did I mention that Zaslav killed a sequel to "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil" (which is unforgivable)?
The point is, Zaslav getting a gigantic payday right now has a certain feel to it, and not a good one. Shareholders did recently reject his $887 million "golden parachute" compensation that was proposed as part of the Paramount deal (per Variety), but he's still likely to walk away with an even bigger bag when the dust settles.