David Zaslav's Warner Bros. Discovery Pay Package Skyrocketed In 2025

David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, made an awful lot of money in 2025 (as the CEOs of most large corporations do). Zaslav rose to power after WarnerMedia and Discovery merged to form Warner Bros. Discovery. He's been cashing in ever since. Zaslav made a lot of money in 2024 as well, to the tune of $51.9 million. However, the oft-criticized executive made more than triple that amount last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav's pay in 2025 hit $165 million. The executive had a base salary of $3 million, on top of earning $22.6 million from stock. What is known as non-equity incentive compensation totaled $25.7 million, with other compensation totaling $4 million. So, where did the rest come from? A whopping $109.6 million in what is known as option awards caused his salary to skyrocket, almost entirely thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery's impending sale to Paramount in the wake of Netflix backing out of the race.

Essentially, Zaslav was largely responsible for creating a bidding war between Netflix and Paramount that drove the offer price sky high. Netflix was set to acquire Warner Bros. in a deal that would have reshaped Hollywood, as of December 2025. Paramount, meanwhile, wanted WB badly enough that the company's heads came in with higher, unsolicited offers and launched plans for a hostile takeover. It was "Succession"-style mayhem playing out in real life.

In the end, Paramount's offer was too high to pass up, and Netflix walked away from the table. All the while, WBD's stock price climbed, and it's now far more valuable than it was a handful of months ago. As a result, Zaslav's bank account gets to benefit greatly.