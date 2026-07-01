Clint Eastwood Wasn't Afraid To Criticize John Wayne's Entire Acting Philosophy

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Any Western fan will know about the feud between Clint Eastwood and John Wayne. These two giants of the genre stood either side of a generational divide that ultimately kept them from ever collaborating on-screen — "The Hostiles" might have been the greatest Western never made. To this day, that unrealized project remains one of the most tantalizing "what-ifs" in cinema history. Just what would a Wayne/Eastwood collaboration have looked like and how would it have affected the history of this once great genre?

Unfortunately, all fans are left with is a couple decades-worth of jibes and sneers being traded between the two legends (though their relationship was characterized by more than mere hostility). Whether it was Wayne writing an angry letter to Eastwood over "High Plains Drifter" or Eastwood expressing some harsh thoughts about Wayne's final Western — the pair never seemed too bothered about disparaging one another in public. In fact, they didn't seem too bothered about disparaging anyone they didn't like.

In her book "John Wayne: My Father," Aissa Wayne recalls how her father took aim at Clark Gable, saying the "Gone with the Wind" star "acts because it's the only thing he's smart enough to do." According to Aissa, Wayne elaborated on his disdain for Gable by talking in more general terms about how he thought of himself as a star rather than an actor. For the Duke, acting was all about reacting, and Gable couldn't understand that. It's only fitting, given how this all emerged out of enmity between two performers, that Eastwood later continued the trend and took issue with Wayne's philosophy, questioning exactly what it means to rely solely on reacting when crafting a performance.