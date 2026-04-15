Clint Eastwood Had Harsh Thoughts About John Wayne's Final Western

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In 1976, John Wayne made his final movie. "The Shootist" was, fittingly, a Western in which its star — a titan of the genre — perished in the final minutes, having dissuaded a young Ron Howard from embracing a life of violence. This was a major change from the book on which the film was based, resulting in Wayne's character dying in a way more befitting his image as an honorable, essentially moral figure. For Clint Eastwood, however, the whole thing was just "cruel."

It's well known that Clint Eastwood and John Wayne had a long-running feud. What many fans might not be aware of, however, are the more conciliatory moments in the Eastwood/Wayne story. In Scott Eyman's "John Wayne: The Life and Legend," the author notes how, while hurling invective at director Sam Peckinpah for his violent films (Wayne hated Peckinpah's controversial "The Wild Bunch" for its violence), Wayne allowed himself a moment of vague positivity when speaking about his younger rival. "I think Eastwood has a chance," said the Duke of the "Dirty Harry" star's acting abilities.

Aside from Wayne telling Eastwood that they should make a movie together upon their first meeting, that was about as warm and friendly as things got between the two icons of cinema. Otherwise, things often got outright hostile — appropriate considering the unmade movie that would have starred the pair was set to be called "The Hostiles." Even after the Duke passed away in June 1979, Eastwood continued to express his dislike for aspects of the late actor's career. It was during one such time that "The Shootist" came under fire.