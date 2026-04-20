The Wild History Of John Wayne And Clint Eastwood's Unmade Team-Up, The Best Western Never Made

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Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

You couldn't come up with a better name for a film featuring Clint Eastwood and John Wayne than "The Hostiles." This never-realized Western would have united the two most prominent figures of the genre in a film that was surely destined to become one of the best Western movies ever made. But Wayne and Eastwood's relationship was simply too contentious for that to happen.

Ostensibly, these were two diametrically opposed figures, making their reconciliation seemingly impossible. The Duke and his younger colleague clashed early in Eastwood's career, and the hostilities remained in place for years. But the pair had much more in common than their tumultuous relationship suggested, and Eastwood likely knew as much. The actor tried hard to convince Wayne to star alongside him in a movie penned by Larry Cohen, but the Duke simply wasn't having it.

Today, "The Hostiles" remains one of the great what-ifs in cinema history. This particular what-if would have been a hugely symbolic project, uniting two seemingly opposed generations at a crucial time. The film even had the potential to prolong the lifespan of the waning Western genre, or perhaps give it the grand, ceremonious send-off it truly deserved. In that sense, it's damn near heartbreaking to think about what could have been. Alas, a project that had all the hallmarks of a classic ended up as an unrecognizable shell of itself on, ironically, the Hallmark Channel.