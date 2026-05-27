Why Steven Spielberg's Robopocalypse Movie Was Canceled

Steven Spielberg is a science fiction nerd, and I mean that lovingly. Whether he's looking to the stars with yet another movie about extraterrestrials or speculating about the ways that modern technology could fall victim to human greed or ego, he's nurtured a lifelong passion for the genre (so much so that it's kept him from directing a proper Western in the past). That being the case, you can bet your bottom dollar that Spielberg was interested when he came across a still-unfinished iteration of author Daniel H. Wilson's sci-fi novel "Robopocalypse" ahead of its publication in 2011.

Sometimes, and not unfairly, described as "'World War Z,' but with robots" (as in Max Brooks' 2006 zombie book and not the exceedingly different 2013 movie adaptation), Wilson's tome recounts how the war between humanity and an AI entity known as Archos unfolded via a collection of recordings made by various people who were there. Spielberg's film version began to come together swiftly after he signed on to direct, with then-future "The Martian" and "Project Hail Mary" scribe Drew Goddard knocking out the script and Chris Hemsworth coming aboard to star alongside Anne Hathaway and Ben Whishaw. A good deal of concept art and storyboards for the movie's robo-action were also drawn up before Spielberg slammed the brakes on the whole endeavor.

Speaking to Empire Magazine for its June 2026 issue, Spielberg confirmed that, as long reported, it had all come down to the cost. "My company, DreamWorks, financed all these films, and I did not want to bring 'Robo' into my own company, because it would have just been too expensive for us to produce," he explained. But to fully understand Spielberg's logic, you need to remember what was going on with DreamWorks when "Robopocalypse" entered pre-production in the early 2010s.