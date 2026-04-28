Steven Spielberg Has Never Directed A Western For A Simple Reason

Steven Spielberg has been making movies for more than 50 years, but he's yet to direct a Western. In a sense, though, it's not all that surprising. After all, Spielberg came to prominence at a time when the oater was very much on its way out. By the time "Jaws" reshaped the box office in 1975 and truly established Spielberg as a directorial force in Hollywood, audiences had moved on from the humble horse opera.

But plenty of Spielberg's contemporaries have overseen Westerns. Quentin Tarantino has two to his name, both of which debuted in the 2010s, and the 21st century has produced some great Westerns beyond that. As such, Spielberg very much could have helmed a Western if he wanted to up to this point. But it seems the director has always been more interested in the genre that superseded the classic oater: sci-fi.

In an interview with Empire, Spielberg was asked if he has any more sci-fi stories he'd like to work on. "Oh, yeah," he replied. "But in a way, for me, sci-fi has become my version of making a Western." It seems the director remains hopeful that he'll one day complete the storied Spielberg Oater, however. "I've never made a Western," he continued. "I've always wanted to, but sci-fi supplanted the Western, probably in the 1960s. I think ['2001: A Space Odyssey'] was the death knell to the Western as a staple genre, and I miss it."

Notably, despite Spielberg having stayed away from the genre, there is still time for the director to deliver his take on the Western. In fact, it now seems it could happen sooner rather than later.