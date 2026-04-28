Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Suffers A Major Viewership Drop
It turns out the Man Without Fear might have one thing to be afraid of after all: viewership numbers. "Daredevil: Born Again" would seem to be a success story by most metrics, considering the overall praise for both seasons to this point from audiences and critics alike. (Yours truly, on the other hand, has different feelings about "Born Again" Season 2.) Lead actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been fully engaged in the marketing process, Marvel spared no expense reshaping the series during the production of its debut season into a much more fan-friendly version, and recent set photos have even provided a bit of free publicity so far as the impending Defenders reunion goes.
Despite so much working in its favor, a new report paints a troubling portrait for "Born Again" going forward. According to ComicBook.com, numbers provided by analytics company Luminate Data indicates that the show has undergone a sharp decrease in viewership ratings compared to Season 1. Totaling the first five episodes of Season 2, Luminate has tracked roughly 4.5 million views, 10.8 million hours watched, and 652 million minutes viewed.
While these would be largely meaningless on their own ("hours watched" depends entirely on the length of a season and the runtime of each episode, for instance), a closer look at Season 1 over the same timeframe tells another story. Over the same five-week span, the debut season of "Born Again" racked up 8.3 million total views, 24 million hours watched, and 1.4 billion minutes watched. To translate that to something a little more palatable, that means a decline of 46% total views and 54% total hours watched. So, what gives?
Is Daredevil: Born Again in trouble, or is this simply part of a larger streaming trend?
Not even Daredevil and his radar sense could've seen this one coming. Marvel isn't typically in the business of greenlighting multiple seasons for its various Disney+ shows (with "Loki" providing one rare example), but "Daredevil: Born Again" marks an obvious exception to that rule. The revival series is in the middle of telling a sprawling story over the fight for New York City's soul over the course of two seasons, and studio leadership clearly made a commitment to see this through. With Season 3 already in the middle of production, it's safe to say that fans can look forward to at least one more chapter in the arc of Matt Murdock. Beyond that, however, it's tougher to know for sure.
What does this say about the future of Marvel Television? Perhaps the better question would be about what this says about streaming television as a whole. Most recently, we reported on the news that "Beef" Season 2 had undergone a similar downward trend compared to its breakout debut season. A deeper dive into the numbers suggests a more widespread cause for concern, however. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw has posted on X/Twitter about this larger trend afflicting several Netflix shows from one season to the next, including otherwise reliable IPs lik "Bridgerton," "The Night Agent," and "The Lincoln Lawyer."
Theories abound. Are viewers at home simply not as invested in these shows on a year-to-year basis as they once were? Perhaps poor marketing and long gaps between seasons are to blame. Or perhaps it's as simple as a drop in quality. Whatever the case may be, "Daredevil: Born Again" is far from alone, and you can bet TV executives are scrambling to figure out why.