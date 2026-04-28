Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Suffers A Major Viewership Drop

It turns out the Man Without Fear might have one thing to be afraid of after all: viewership numbers. "Daredevil: Born Again" would seem to be a success story by most metrics, considering the overall praise for both seasons to this point from audiences and critics alike. (Yours truly, on the other hand, has different feelings about "Born Again" Season 2.) Lead actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been fully engaged in the marketing process, Marvel spared no expense reshaping the series during the production of its debut season into a much more fan-friendly version, and recent set photos have even provided a bit of free publicity so far as the impending Defenders reunion goes.

Despite so much working in its favor, a new report paints a troubling portrait for "Born Again" going forward. According to ComicBook.com, numbers provided by analytics company Luminate Data indicates that the show has undergone a sharp decrease in viewership ratings compared to Season 1. Totaling the first five episodes of Season 2, Luminate has tracked roughly 4.5 million views, 10.8 million hours watched, and 652 million minutes viewed.

While these would be largely meaningless on their own ("hours watched" depends entirely on the length of a season and the runtime of each episode, for instance), a closer look at Season 1 over the same timeframe tells another story. Over the same five-week span, the debut season of "Born Again" racked up 8.3 million total views, 24 million hours watched, and 1.4 billion minutes watched. To translate that to something a little more palatable, that means a decline of 46% total views and 54% total hours watched. So, what gives?