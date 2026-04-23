Netflix's Beef Returns With Massive Viewership Drop For Season 2

Are water-cooler shows a thing of a past? Is three years too long between seasons of television? Is the monoculture dead? Are tomatoes really fruit? There are some things that we simply don't have any answers for (except the tomato thing, that's true), leaving us to put on our analytical hats and sift through the evidence as best we can. Take, for instance, the debut of "Beef" Season 1 back in 2023, which took a road rage incident between two hot-headed rivals and followed the aftermath to its most absurd endpoint. The critically-acclaimed hit went on become a ratings bonanza, an Emmy-winning darling, and the impetus for turning this limited series into an ongoing anthology show. Fast forward to the recent release of Season 2 (which some of us found equal to or even better than before) and it appears that this next iteration of the Netflix series isn't quite landing the same way.

That's the somewhat concerning news as reported by Variety. "Beef" Season 2 still landed in Netflix's Top 10 for this past week ... albeit in the 10 spot, coming in at 2.4 million total views and 14.1 million hours viewed. That's in stark contrast to Season 1, according to the outlet, which notes that the streamer didn't release "views" metrics at the time. However, a little back-of-the-napkin math takes the 34.1 million hours viewed for Season 1 in its first week of release, divides it by the total runtime (just shy of 6 hours), and comes to 5.8 million views — which, in either case, paints an unflattering picture for the second season.

Not great, Bob!