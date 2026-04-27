James Gunn Reveals Why DC Has Canceled The Authority Movie (For Now)

The new DC Universe is up and running. Last year's "Superman" got the enterprise going in earnest, with DC Studios and Warner Bros. now moving full-steam ahead with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plan for the franchise. That includes some projects that weren't originally part of the plan, such as "Clayface." It also means that some projects that were originally part of the plan, such as "The Authority," are no longer happening. At least not anytime soon.

"The Authority" movie was first revealed when the DC Universe movie slate was announced in 2023. Based on the so-called "anti-Justice League" created by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, updates on this one have been few and far between over the last few years. Now, taking to Threads to respond to some speculation about the project, Gunn cleared the air and explained why this one fell by the wayside. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I would have never had time to do this and although I know this is a popular theory online I never had an intention of writing or directing 'The Authority.' The script wasn't quite there but more importantly it didn't work in terms of the larger DCU both in terms of the story and practical concerns. Maybe some day. Not soon."

What's interesting is that "The Authority" was Gunn's passion project in the new DC Universe, yet it's still being set aside for a while, if not permanently. All the same, as the co-head of DC Studios, Gunn has to be willing to amend the plan as things continue to evolve. Between the script not totally coming together and shifting plans, this movie no longer made sense.