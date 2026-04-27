Marshals Episode 9 Resolves A Yellowstone Rivalry We Never Knew About

"Marshals" Episode 9 saw Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton and his team save Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) from a dangerous family that seem to have plenty of unfinished business with the Duttons. Just what that business is remains unclear, but based on what we saw in the latest installment we should learn a lot more about a heretofore unrevealed part of the Duttons' history as the show goes on.

Earlier in the season, "Marshals" introduced a previously unseen Dutton family rival in the form of the Cleggs. After Kayce came face-to-face with its patriarch, Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz), at a stand-off on the Broken Rock Reservation, we learned that the Cleggs were essentially an even more scuzzy version of Kayce's own family. According to Arielle Kebbel's Belle Skinner, these bargain bin Duttons previously operated out of a compound that was raided by the ATF, heavily implying they were involved in narcotics. But their biggest money-maker of late was blasting rocks for a nearby mine that caused untold problems for both the rez and Kayce's own land.

Unfortunately for the Cleggs, Broken Rock's stand against the mine disrupted the family's income, and after Kayce arrested one of Randall's sons and killed the other, the head of the clan wasn't too pleased. This all culminated in a standoff in Episode 9, with the Marshals storming Randall's farmhouse and finally apprehending the man who looks set to be the show's big bad. We also got another exchange between Kayce and Randall, in which the former says he wishes his father were alive "to see Montana rid itself of the Cleggs." All of which raises the question of just what this unsavory clan did to John Dutton and his own brood.