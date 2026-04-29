15 Best Action Movies Of The '70s, Ranked
Great action movies are released every year, but some decades are generally considered to be held in higher esteem than others. The 1980s, of course, brought sweaty, stunt-heavy, big-muscled action films to the forefront, while the following decade saw the rise of more effects-driven blockbusters filling the screen with visual spectacle. It's arguably been a slow downhill ride ever since given the prevalence of CG over practical effects, but that's a piece for another time.
Instead, we're going to move backwards from that action pinnacle of those two decades into the far more grounded world of the 1970s. Filmmakers were scrappier, stunts were wilder (and often less safe), and the characters inhabiting these worlds typically looked like the rest of us — hard-working schlubs landing in trouble and doing their best to get out of it in one piece.
Most of the films below rely far less on visual effects than they do on smart filmmaking, jaw-dropping stunt work, and charismatic performers willing to put it all out there. Keep reading for a look at the best action movies of the '70s.
15. Crippled Avengers
Dao's (Chen Kuan-tai) wife has been murdered and his son's arms have been chopped off, and years later, the pair are a violent, authoritarian force still seeking revenge against the murderers' own children. The four men they leave severely injured soon come looking for their own vengeance.
Chang Cheh's "Crippled Avengers" could have easily been a throwaway piece of exploitation, but the film itself is actually a fantastically entertaining action film built on themes of adversity and the cost of prolonged hatred. Dao and his son are fueled only by a need to hurt people, but the four men they leave forever changed — one is blinded and deafened, one is made mute, one has his legs cut off, and the last is given severe brain damage — find unexpected strength when they come together.
Of course, all the good intentions and affecting themes in the world won't land a movie on this list, but killer training scenes and fight sequences sure will. The four men and Dao's son are played by the talented leads from the cult hit "The Five Deadly Venoms," and all five shine with their acrobatics and fighting skills here.
14. Mr. Majestyk
Vince Majestyk (Charles Bronson) just wants to harvest his melons. He's a farmer with dozens of immigrant employees, but when he crosses some organized thugs, they retaliate by threatening both his people and his livelihood. They really should have just let him harvest his melons.
While Bronson will eternally be associated most directly with the "Death Wish" films, his best work sits elsewhere with the likes of "The Mechanic," "Once Upon a Time in the West," and Richard Fleischer's "Mr. Majestyk." (But don't take my word for it, just check out our ranking of Bronson's films.) It's a simple story about a simple man forced into conflict, and it's simply fantastic.
There's a timeliness to the trouble Majestyk faces for using immigrant labor and to the struggles faced by American farmers, but it's the action that helps the film sing. Brawls give way to shootouts, including a terrific home invasion finale with Bronson as the invader, and we even get a stellar car chase that sees Majestyk taking his Ford F-100 off-road for some action that would later be repurposed for use in actual Ford commercials.
13. Coffy
Coffy (Pam Grier) is a nurse who's seen enough pain and suffering by innocents to last a lifetime, so she decides to start doling some out towards those who deserve it. She targets drug dealers, human traffickers, two-timers, and more, and her city is all the better for it.
After a few years of ensemble work, Grier got her big break with the lead role in "Coffy," and she never looked back (and she also never got a well-deserved Oscar nomination). Jack Hill's film is a terrifically thrilling revenge tale, with or without the "blaxploitation" moniker, as Grier delivers a no-nonsense hero who proves herself more than capable at taking out the trash.
The violence and seduction are both ramped up to arouse and stimulate audiences, but the film's staying power comes down to the combination of Hill's and Grier's individual talents. This could have easily been a throwaway piece of exploitation, but visceral action beats, striking set pieces, and Grier's fiercely charismatic performance make it an all-timer.
12. Star Wars
Imperial forces have abducted Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and a farm boy named Luke (Mark Hamill) is compelled to help rescue her. He's joined in the fight by a handsome rogue named Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and others, and together they stand up to an evil empire.
It's impossible to exaggerate the impact that George Lucas' "Star Wars" had on Hollywood, blockbusters, and filmmaking as a whole, but at the time, this was just a scrappy little sci-fi romp. It would go onto explode into a world of sequels, spin-offs, merchandising, and more, but on its own, the film sits as an exciting and engaging story of people beating down a fascist regime (in space).
The film isn't often thought of as an action movie, but there's plenty of it to be found here. Spaceships dogfight beyond the atmosphere, laser gun fights erupt down below, and there's even some rousing swordplay using lightsabers. The climactic assault on a large enemy fortress called the Death Star remains an unforgettable set piece.
11. The Night Caller
Det. Jean Letellier (Jean-Paul Belmondo) is working a case involving a suspected mobster whose antics — committing crimes, escaping pursuit — are embarrassing the police force. Letellier's day only gets worse when a serial killer starts murdering women at the same time.
If you're only familiar with Belmondo's work with Jean-Luc Godard ("Breathless," "Pierrot le Fou"), you're really missing out. That's a bold statement, perhaps, but Belmondo's action and action/comedy films are absolute treats for genre fans looking for personality, stunts, and a fun time. "The Night Caller" leans more serious than some others, but it's a thrilling tale of an imperfect cop at war with both criminals and proper behavior.
Belmondo was every bit the Tom Cruise of France from the 1960s on into the 1980s, as he oozed charisma and did many of his own stunts. This film delivers bloody gun fights, car chases with shootouts, Belmondo running and jumping across rooftops, and even a run atop a moving train. It ends with him dangling from a very real helicopter as it veers over the city, and it's all as entertaining as it sounds.
10. Assault on Precinct 13
A recently decommissioned police station in a fairly derelict part of Los Angeles is closing up shop on its final night before circumstances see the arrival of prisoner transports and a mute man. Gang members are pursuing him, and now they're targeting everyone inside the station.
John Carpenter's "Assault on Precinct 13," his first proper feature after his student film debut ("Dark Star"), remains one of the writer/director's best movies (as evidenced by its spot on our ranked list of his films). It originated as a riff on Howard Hawks' "Rio Bravo," but is every bit its own thing thanks to a tight script, compelling performances, and Carpenter's sharply visual storytelling. It's a siege film that delivers on the premise with one of the best action sequences of its kind.
The onscreen death of a young girl, the inciting incident here, remains incendiary, but it serves to kick off a terrifically suspenseful siege film. Austin Stoker, Darwin Joston, and Laurie Zimmer make for a wonderfully charismatic trio sitting at the heart of the gun battles, "home" invasion, and explosive finale. Add in one of Carpenter's best scores, and you have a low-key action masterpiece.
9. Smokey and the Bandit
It's the late 1970s, and Coors beer is legally unavailable east of Texas. (That's true!) A pair of businessmen bet Bo "Bandit" Darville (Burt Reynolds) that he can't get 400 cases of it from Texas to Georgia in 28 hours without being arrested.
Director Hal Needham was a professional stunt performer/coordinator before conceiving the idea for "Smokey and the Bandit," and he found it impossible to get a studio interested until Reynolds came aboard. The two had worked together previously, and the megastar saw the opportunity to both help a friend and have some fun. It went on to become the second-highest grossing film of 1977 behind "Star Wars," and even spawned sequels and a short-lived TV series.
The film's success comes partly from the charisma and chemistry of its cast, which also includes Sally Field, Jerry Reed, and Jackie Gleason as the sheriff in pursuit — all of whom reportedly improvised their way through filming. The other half of the equation, though, is evident in the vehicular action, including chases, jumps, and other highway hijinks. It remains an incredibly fun popcorn hit.
8. Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx
The disgraced Ogami Itto (Tomisaburo Wakayama) and his toddler son Daigoro (Akihiro Tomikawa) roam the countryside. Itto takes jobs as an assassin to keep them both fed and sheltered, but his latest gig is complicated when the head of a female ninja clan takes a murderous interest.
"Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart at the River Styx" is the second of six films in the franchise (not counting a 1993 reboot), and while any of the six could be argued for a spot on this list, it's this bloody romp that earns the honor. The first entry, "Sword of Vengeance," sets up the scenario of a disgraced man living only to protect his young son (and would go on to inspire "The Mandalorian"), but this follow-up lets him cut loose with numerous scenes of blood and violence.
Itto takes on ninjas, assassins, and other warriors with his sword, his skill, and occasionally, with the assistance of his son. On that last point, Daigoro's carriage is equipped with hidden blades that the boy activates to slice off enemies' feet as it rolls past them. It's ridiculous, blood-spurting fun.
7. Mad Max
The civilized world is on the brink of collapse as the environment and the economy crumble. Max Rockatansky (Mel Gibson) is one of the last policemen fighting for law and order, but he forgoes both when his family is targeted by madmen.
George Miller would go on to ramp things up considerably with 1981's "The Road Warrior" and then again with 2015's "Fury Road," but the original "Mad Max" still packs a 600-horsepower punch. It's a smaller film, definitely, but Miller and friends interrupt the drama and character work with violent fights and vehicular mayhem whenever their meager budget allows it.
Returning to this film after watching and experiencing the sequels can feel like a letdown since Miller's feature debut is very much a low budget effort, but when the vehicular carnage hits, it hits hard. From murderous antics involving Max's family to numerous high-speed crashes, one of cinema's greatest action franchises starts off with a memorable bang. (See where it parks itself on our ranking of the whole "Mad Max" franchise.)
6. The French Connection
Det. "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) and Det. "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Scheider) are working a case involving the smuggling of heroin into the United States. All they have to do now is secure the evidence and catch the bad guys.
William Friedkin's "The French Connection" is lauded for being a great film, but more specifically, it's frequently praised for a singular car chase. That's well-deserved, but the film delivers more action in the form of fights, shootouts, and other car scenes to secure it a place on this list. Friedkin's direction aids it all by making it feel raw, immersive, and often spontaneous in a way that gives the film an electric energy.
But yes, the car chase is an epic achievement that earns its spot on our list of the best car chases. The scene was crafted by the legendary Bill Hickman — he's the one driving Popeye's car — who also drove for unforgettable chase scenes in "Bullitt," "The Seven-Ups," and more. It's a phenomenal sequence, both for its stunt work and its premise that sees Popeye chasing a train on the rails above.
5. The Gauntlet
Det. Ben Shockley (Clint Eastwood) isn't respected by his peers, and it shows in his latest assignment to transport a witness (Sondra Locke) from Las Vegas to Phoenix. It's simple enough in theory, but Shockley soon discovers that a surprising number of people want this witness dead.
Common wisdom suggests that of Eastwood's 1970s endeavors, it should be "Dirty Harry" making this list, but while that franchise-starter may be the better film, "The Gauntlet" is the far better action movie. Eastwood squares off against mobsters, bikers, and corrupt cops while also dealing with "good" cops simply following deceitful orders from bad guys.
Cars and helicopters explode, and the action sequences are so epic that one-fifth of the film's budget reportedly went solely to creating them. Eastwood and Locke's characters move from cars to trains to a fortified bus for the third act, which sees thousands of rounds fired, cars smashed, and our heroes ramming their way through a gauntlet of armed police officers. It's a fun, explosive time, and one of Eastwood's most purely entertaining directorial efforts (even if that's not evident by our ranking of Eastwood-directed movies).
4. Enter the Dragon
A crime lord named Han (Shih Kien) is under investigation, and the British government decides that their best bet in securing more evidence is an undercover martial artist named Lee (Bruce Lee). He's sent to a secret island for a fight tournament that not everyone will survive.
Lee's final film before his untimely death, "Enter the Dragon" is a high point for everyone involved as well as for the martial arts genre itself, despite being a troubled production. Director Robert Clouse successfully blends the fight film with the subtler aspects of a spy film, and that "East meets West" philosophy results in a solid thriller punctuated with exciting fight sequences.
While Lee is the inarguable star of the film, it works well as an ensemble with the likes of John Saxon and Jim Kelly adding engaging, capable characters into the mix. The fights, choreographed by Lee himself, offer a variety of styles and include some blink-and-you'll-miss-them appearances by Hong Kong legends like Jackie Chan, Sammo Hung, and Yuen Wah.
3. Freebie and the Bean
Det. "Freebie" Walker (James Caan) and Det. "Bean" Delgado (Alan Arkin) have been working a specific investigation for over a year. Evidence acquired, the duo must wait for a warrant before arresting their target, but they soon discover a hit has been placed on the man's life.
While people are prone to crediting Walter Hill ("48 Hrs.") or Shane Black/Richard Donner ("Lethal Weapon") for the buddy cop action/comedy formula, it's Richard Rush's "Freebie and the Bean" that probably deserves the kudos. Reportedly written as a straight cop movie closer to the likes of recent San Francisco-set hits like "Bullitt" and "Dirty Harry," Rush and his two leads smartly turned it into a very funny film.
Modern audiences will find plenty to poo-poo with the film's language, violence, and portrayal of certain characters — it feels at times like it's having some fun at Harry Callahan's expense — but it's such a gleefully fun movie all the same. The car chases are spectacular, the destruction is epic, and Caan and Arkin are having a very clear blast together. Double feature it with Rush's "The Stunt Man," and you won't be disappointed.
2. Drunken Master
Wong Fei-hung (Jackie Chan) is a young man prone to hijinks and irresponsible behaviors, and his father is none too happy about it. He sends Wong for strict martial arts training, something Wong does his best to avoid, but what he learns eventually serves to save his father's life.
1978's "Drunken Master" was ultimately outshined by its sequel nearly two decades later, but it remains a spectacular action/comedy that delivers heartily on both counts. The character of Wong Fei-hung is based on a real-life 19th century person who became a folk hero of sorts throughout China. He's been portrayed on screen numerous times, but it's Chan's two renditions that are recognized as the best and most entertaining.
The film features several fight scenes, several of which Chan actually loses — both literally and reputationally as he picks fights with teachers, restaurant owners, and bums — and all of them blend his martial arts prowess with an eye for physical comedy. It's a portrayal of Wong that's as playful as it is respectful, and the result is a massively entertaining time for fans. (See where it appears on our ranked list of Chan's films.)
1. The Spy Who Loved Me
James Bond (Roger Moore) is called into action when two submarines go missing, one belonging to Britain and the other to the Soviet Union. Bond discovers a billionaire tycoon is behind the disappearances, and the villain has plans to trigger World War III.
Moore's third entry as Bond, and the tenth Bond film overall, is one of the franchise's best, as it hits all the high points we've come to want and expect from the series. With iconic sequences like the opening ski chase, Bond's Lotus Esprit sports car converting into a submarine, and the introduction of the unforgettable henchman Jaws (Richard Kiel), "The Spy Who Loved Me" delivers the kind of over-the-top thrills that used to only be found in a Bond film.
While Moore is sometimes disparaged in Bond rankings for being too slight or silly, his pitch-perfect turn here is undeniable (as evidenced by the film's spot on our Bond movie ranking). His Bond is physically capable, always ready to deliver a fun quip, and smoothly charismatic towards both men and women. Add in Lewis Gilbert's smart direction, some brilliant production design and miniatures, and plenty of legitimately thrilling action, and you have the best action film of the 1970s.