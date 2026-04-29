15 Best Action Movies Of The '70s, Ranked

Great action movies are released every year, but some decades are generally considered to be held in higher esteem than others. The 1980s, of course, brought sweaty, stunt-heavy, big-muscled action films to the forefront, while the following decade saw the rise of more effects-driven blockbusters filling the screen with visual spectacle. It's arguably been a slow downhill ride ever since given the prevalence of CG over practical effects, but that's a piece for another time.

Instead, we're going to move backwards from that action pinnacle of those two decades into the far more grounded world of the 1970s. Filmmakers were scrappier, stunts were wilder (and often less safe), and the characters inhabiting these worlds typically looked like the rest of us — hard-working schlubs landing in trouble and doing their best to get out of it in one piece.

Most of the films below rely far less on visual effects than they do on smart filmmaking, jaw-dropping stunt work, and charismatic performers willing to put it all out there. Keep reading for a look at the best action movies of the '70s.