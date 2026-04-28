5 Forgotten '80s Sci-Fi TV Shows That Still Hold Up Today

In 1977, popular culture was deeply altered by the one-two punch of George Lucas' "Star Wars" and Steve Spielberg's "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." Both films were so massively successful that they altered Hollywood's view of the genre. There had been many successful sci-fi films in the past, of course — "Planet of the Apes" was a sensation the decade prior — but they were nothing compared to "Star Wars" and "Close Encounters." Sci-fi was suddenly a feasible money-making genre, and sci-fi projects flooded the market.

When Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980, it also changed the way movies and TV shows were marketed to kids. It was previously illegal to market directly to kids, but Reagan loosened a lot of those restrictions and eventually overturned those laws. As such, kids' sci-fi was everywhere in the 1980s, with most TV shows and movies designed specifically to hawk toys. Media regulations of the time required that most kids' shows be a certain percentage educational, but even the kids watching at the time saw the post-show educational sequences as token condescensions.

Through this malaise, however, sometimes showrunners slipped in a quality series, or at least a show based on cool, weird ideas. One can look at something like "SilverHawks" and see a cynical endeavor to sell toys, but one can also perhaps appreciate just how bonkers and wild its concept is. The shows on the list below, mostly made for kids, were ambitious, high-quality shows that possessed wild premises, great writing, or amazing, appealing characters. They are all products of their time, but perhaps a modern eye, here in the mid-2020s, can look back and see that certain ideas hold up.