Why NBC Really Canceled Voyagers!

James D. Parriot's time travel show "Voyagers!," although broadcast on primetime on NBC, had the makings of a marvelous weekday-afternoon educational show on PBS. The series centers on Phineas Bogg (the unbearably handsome Jon-Erik Hexum), a time traveler from the future who does research for a vague organization of future historians called the Voyagers. He travels using a stopwatch-like device called the Omni, which is supposed to deposit him into any year prior to 1970. Thanks to a malfunction, however, he accidentally lands in the year 1982, where he meets a nerdy kid named Jeffrey (Meeno Peluce), the son of a history teacher.

History is out of joint, it seems, and it needs to be corrected. Together, Phineas and Jeffrey use the Omni to travel to significant historical events and re-organize history the way it's supposed to be. Phineas, however, is a terrible historian who is more interested in flirting with beautiful women than correcting history. Luckily, Jeffrey is a history buff and knows how tiny historical events are supposed to play out, allowing him to take the lead on all their adventures. "Voyagers!" was a lightweight comedic adventure program, but it was also clearly orchestrated to teach kids about history. Over the credits, Peluce would, out of character, tell kids that they can learn more about history at their local library. For nerdy kids (like me) who always loved libraries, this show was catnip. It was whimsical yet serious about history, and who didn't have a crush on Jon-Erik Hexum? If you have a library card, sign up for Kanopy (one of only five streaming services you need to be cool).

Sadly, "Voyagers!" only lasted one 20-episode season before being canceled and relegated to the memory hole, which was awful because the series was actually fetching decent ratings. "Voyagers!" aired on Sundays opposite CBS's "60 Minutes," giving kids some reliable counter-programming. In its finite wisdom, however, NBC felt that it should slot in a competing news series instead, canceling "Voyagers!" in order to try something new.

This didn't work.