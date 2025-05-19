NBC's 1980s Superhero TV Show Was An Intriguing But Disappointing Sci-Fi Flop

I was nine years old when "Manimal" premiered on NBC in the fall of 1983, and the timing was not ideal when it came to taking MacCorkindale seriously in, well, anything. Two months prior, I'd seen the dashing, erudite MacCorkindale portray the arrogant shark hunter Philip FitzRoyce in "Jaws 3-D." He was a big jerk in the movie, and got his just desserts when the SeaWorld-crashing shark ate him. This wasn't an automatic negative. Robert Shaw got eaten in the first "Jaws," and that didn't hurt his career. Dying three years later did, but, fortunately for MacCorkindale, he didn't have that kind of booze mileage on his body.

Unfortunately, MacCorkindale's FitzRoyce wasn't swallowed whole. At the end of the film, we see the undigested adventurer stuck in the beast's craw with an undetonated grenade still in his grasp. On one hand, FitzRoyce is the hero; Dennis Quaid, Bess Armstrong and Lou Gossett Jr. would've been toast without that piece of ordinance. But the unintentional hilarity of this moment damaged my ability to take MacCorkindale seriously, and there's not a chance that I was the only young viewer who had this hang up. Suffice it to say, "Manimal" was fighting an uphill battle from jump. It didn't help that the show was a tonal boondoggle.

"Manimal" could've easily worked as a high-camp hoot à la ABC's "Batman" or "Buck Rogers in the 25th Century," but Larson clearly wanted to mimic the neo-serial magic of "Raiders of the Lost Ark." The transformation sequences were handled by the master Stan Winston, and the episodes leaned heavily into MacCorkindale's undeniable charms. Even though you couldn't explain the premise to another person without breaking into a giggle fit, Larson seemed to view "Manimal" as elevated pulp.

