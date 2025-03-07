10 Actors Who Died On Set

Under normal circumstances, we like to think of sets as extremely controlled environments. People are trying to make a movie or a television show, of course, but there's also a considerable number of individuals working solely to keep everyone on set safe. But in spite of these protections that are in place on set — now more than ever before in the history of cinema — tragic accidents still happen. While stunt performers are still far more likely to die or be seriously injured on set, and we're still miles away from adequately protecting them in their dangerous work, there have been rare occasions where actors died while actively on a shoot.

Whether this is the result of negligence, bad luck, or sadly unavoidable pre-existing health conditions, these sudden deaths leave both coworkers and fans profoundly shaken — especially when there is a sense that something more could have been done to prevent them, which is too often the case. These are just a few of the actors who have tragically lost their lives while actively working on the set of a film or television series.