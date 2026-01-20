Isaac Asimov Teamed Up With A Star Trek: The Next Generation Writer For A Short-Lived Detective Series

The 1988 TV series "Probe" is a nerd's dream. The main character is Austin James (Parker Stevenson), one of the most intelligent people on the planet. He has a photographic memory, and is constantly building new pieces of computer technology in his lab. He is the head of a think tank called Serendip, but he's usually so busy with his inventions that he misses meetings regularly. Austin is also, because of his vast intelligence, somewhat alienated from the rest of humanity. He has no patience for the fineries of social interaction, making him something of a misanthropic recluse. Austin James is essentially an updated, tech-forward rendition of Sherlock Holmes.

His Watson was Mickey Castle (Ashley Crow), a woman who was assigned to be Austin's secretary after he had fired the last dozen. Mickey isn't a scientist, but she did have the uncanny ability to call out Austin's rude behavior. She also was able to offer Austin emotional insight into people when his logic failed him. She has good instincts, which Austin doesn't believe in. Mickey balanced Austin perfectly, providing him with humanity, even though he pisses her off on a daily basis.

As one might expect, Austin and Mickey were often called up by government agencies and police departments to help them solve unusual murders. As a pair, Austin was able to assemble the means of a crime, while Mickey was much better about assembling a motive. There was scientific detail in "Probe" more complex than your typical crime series, making it super nerdy in an appealing way.

And, nerdier still, "Probe" was co-created by celebrated sci-fi novelist Isaac Asimov and writer Michael Wagner, who briefly served as an executive producer on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."