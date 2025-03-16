Star Trek: The Next Generation Ending Explained

"Star Trek: The Next Generation" was, by all measures, far more successful than the original "Star Trek" that preceded it. The original series wasn't a big hit when it first aired in 1966, and didn't become popular until Trekkies discovered it in reruns in the mid-1970s. By the mid-1980s, the series not only had a passionate following, but several hit "Star Trek" feature films had been made, ensuring that the franchise was long-lasting and widely celebrated. Creator Gene Roddenberry, wanting a project he could more closely oversee, launched the first spinoff "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, fast-forwarding the timeline of the franchise by about a century. The new show featured a new cast of characters, a new ship, and a new tone. This was, by Roddenberry's orders, to be even more diplomatic and peaceful than even the original show.

"Next Generation" stumbled a little in its first two seasons, but hit an amazingly solid groove by its third year, becoming a massive success and lasting for seven full seasons. It came to a close in 1994 when shopping reruns became too expensive; all seven "Next Generation" seasons had to be sold to local TV affiliates in a giant chunk and had to be rerun multiple times, so some affiliates didn't want to make the time commitment with all 178 episodes.

The final episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a two-hour event that aired on May 23, 1994. It was called "All Good Things...," and it featured an ambitious time-travel plot set in three timeframes throughout "Star Trek" history. One timeline was the "present" of the series. The second timeline was set seven years previous, right before the events of the "NextGen" pilot episode. The third timeline jumped about 25 years into the future, where Picard (Patrick Stewart) was an old man.