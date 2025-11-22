What Foundation Writer Isaac Asimov Thought About Star Trek

Isaac Asimov was asked about science fiction a lot. He would be an expert in the topic, after all, seeing as he wrote some of the most influential and ambitious sci-fi stories ever penned. His "Foundation" book series (1951 – 1993) is still pored over by sci-fi nerds to this day, and every single robot story owes a debt to his book "I, Robot" (1950), the first time the Laws of Robotics had been codified in print. He also wrote the famous stories "Nightfall," "Fantastic Voyage," and hundreds of others. Without Asimov, science fiction as we know it wouldn't exist.

In 1973, Asimov appeared at a "Star Trek" convention to talk about sci-fi and Gene Roddenberry's recently canceled series. It should be noted that "Star Trek" conventions were still something of a novelty in 1973, and the series was only really starting to explode in popularity. "Star Trek" was never a giant hit when it was on the air, but it found a widespread audience in the 1970s thanks to incessant reruns. It was in the '70s, too, that many fans began to zero in on why "Star Trek" was revolutionary. Roddenberry's series, for instance, depicted a post-war world of utopian multiculturalism, wherein all nations and races had united. What's more, it was a sci-fi show devoted to peace. The U.S.S. Enterprise was not on a mission of conquest, and never charged into battle with guns blazing. They would rather open up diplomatic relations.

In the 1973 interview, Asimov said that he was particularly impressed with the idea of a Prime Directive. He liked the idea that our human culture would, in a very respectful way, leave other cultures alone. As discussed in /Film before, the Prime Directive was an anti-colonialist measure. Asimov liked that.