The Woman Who Saved Star Trek From Cancellation Appeared In The Franchise's First Movie

Many Trekkies know all about the marvelous fan accomplishments of Bjo Trimble, often called the Woman Who Saved "Star Trek." Trimble is a sci-fi fan going back to childhood, and became involved in nascent sci-fi fan communities back in the 1950s. She used to tool around with noted sci-fi authors like Robert Bloch, August Derleth, and Harlan Ellison. She says that she met her husband, John, while attending a particularly crowded nerd party at the home of the vaunted Forrest J. Ackerman. The pair had to hide underneath Ackerman's piano, and bonded amidst the chaos.

When "Star Trek" debuted in 1966, Trimble immediately latched onto it, and saw a fandom emerge immediately. She was the one who managed to get early photos of the show's uniforms to show at an early sci-fi convention. Modern fandom wouldn't be quite the same shape without Trimble's contributions. Most famously, Bjo and John Trimble were once given the inside track that "Star Trek" was poised to be canceled at the end of its second season. They hastily arranged a massive letter-writing campaign, which overwhelmed NBC, and forced them to give "Star Trek" its third season. Because "Star Trek" was given a third season, it accrued enough episodes to be sold into syndication. It remained in reruns, and it was only then that its fandom exploded in numbers. The Trimbles saved "Star Trek."

"Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry knew the Trimbles well, and, as thanks, invited them both to appear as extras in "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" in 1979. John had to turn down the opportunity (he was busy with his day job), but Bjo leaped at the opportunity. She talked about her time on the "Motion Picture" set in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com.