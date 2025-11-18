The Sneaky Foundation Season 3 Line That May Be More Important Than You Realize

Apple TV's "Foundation" introduced and expanded on a lot of new elements in season 3. As the threat of the Mule (Pilou Asbæk) closed in, we learned a lot more about the mettle of the mentalic community called the Second Foundation. The show also explored the role and history of robots in this futuristic landscape — including Demerzel (Laura Birn), who ended up being a key protagonist in the plot of the collapsing empire.

In the midst of Demerzel's positronic season 3 revelations, the robot heads to the Imperial Library, which plays a critical role in Asimov's original story. In that visit, she meets the enigmatic Kalle (Rowena King), and together they talk about Demerzel's role in both Foundation and Empire. They also discuss the importance of robots having other robots to think with, and in the midst of that, one line caught my attention, when Kalle says: "Robots were not designed to stand alone. I'm amazed you still function. Laboring away, unjoined, like a single piston."

In context, this makes perfect sense. Demerzel is a lone robot in a universe that appears to have left positronic automatons behind. But the "laboring away, unjoined, like a single piston" part is what reminded me of something else, something much bigger, something that comes a little further into Asimov's Foundation series. I'm talking about Gaia, the living planet.