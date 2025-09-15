One Location From Foundation Season 3 Is More Important Than You Think

The Imperial Library is a late addition location for Apple TV+'s "Foundation" series. In the books, though, it is the home of the Second Foundation from day one. From before that, actually. Hari Seldon uses it as a base of operations while he's preparing the Foundation, the Prime Radiant, and his eponymous plan for decades before either the show or main book series starts. (That origin story is covered in Isaac Asimov's two prequel books, "Prelude to Foundation" and "Forward the Foundation.")

When the Seldon Plan is put in motion, the Imperial Library is already the central hub for the Second Foundation (which is established at the same time as the First Foundation in the book). This is where the group develops their mentalic abilities, works on improving Seldon's plan, and watches over the First Foundation from afar. The Imperial Library survives the sacking and destruction of Trantor (an event that hasn't happened yet in the show), and the Second Foundationers even hide its location from the Mule when he comes hunting for them unsuccessfully in the ruins of the capital planet.

In the show, the Imperial Library has barely been a factor — until now. It's also interesting that Quent, of the First Foundation, is the first person to see the Second Foundation living there, since in the books, it remains hidden from the First Foundation. These groups shouldn't be crossing paths. But hey, it's an adaptation, right? Regardless, I love that the Imperial Library is finally factoring into the story, and I'm excited to see how it factors into the now greenlit season 4 now that Preem Palver and his Second Foundation gang have moved in.

"Foundation" season 3 is now streaming, in its entirety, on Apple TV+.