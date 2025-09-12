Why Foundation Season 3 Changed Its Biggest Villain, According To The Showrunner [Exclusive]

The following contains heavy spoilers for the season 3 finale of "Foundation," titled "The Darkness."

"Foundation" fans are no strangers to big adaptation choices. The Apple TV+ sci-fi epic frequently deviates from Isaac Asimov's seminal sci-fi series of books and short stories. There's a bigger emphasis on romance, big action spectacle worthy of a blockbuster movie, and even a planet-killing Death Star that puts at least one "Star Wars" film to shame. We've seen several core characters get entirely different portrayals, new characters rise up to become fan-favorites (Brother Dude, we salute you), and several other changes that give the show its own identity.

All this is to say, fans were trained to anticipate the TV version of the Mule storyline from the books could be different than how Asimov first wrote it. The Mule is a warlord, a conqueror, and a dictator with strong psychic powers who manages to go undetected by the psychohistory that dictates the events of the show — a series of mathematical equations that predict the future based on the movement of masses. In the season 3 finale, we learned that the man we thought was the Mule (Pilou Asbæk) was actually just a random pirate, a figurehead used by the real Mule to go unnoticed. In reality, it was the seemingly kindhearted rich influencer, Bayta (Synnøve Karlsen), who was the powerful psychic and conqueror all along.

This was an important change for creator and showrunner David S. Goyer, who talked in an exclusive interview with /Film about the season 3 finale of "Foundation" and explained the adaptation choices around the Mule. Though the book's reveal of the Mule's identity is considered to be a massive surprise and one of the book series' biggest twists, Goyer didn't find it that surprising as a reader, simply because there weren't any other characters as red herrings to distract the reader with. To him, it wasn't really a mystery.

"With a show like 'Foundation,' where our audience has been trained to look for little clues or twists and turns, I knew that if we didn't create a real, viable red herring — in this case with the pirate of Kalgan, the warlord — that people would guess the reveal almost immediately," Goyer said. "Even though the people that have read the books is a much smaller contingent of the audience [than non-book readers], they're very vocal. So I started to worry about that leaking out and ruining the surprise for the people that hadn't read the books, and then I started to think about, 'Well, is there anyone else in the orbit of our show that could be the Mule?' And I started to think about Bayta."