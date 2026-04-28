How George R.R. Martin Feels About A24 Making The Elden Ring Movie

One of the biggest video games of all time is on the way to becoming a major motion picture. A24, the studio that brought you "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Talk to Me," is currently developing an "Elden Ring" movie featuring a truly stacked cast. Alex Garland ("Annihilation," "Civil War") is directing the adaptation. But what does George R.R. Martin think of the whole thing?

Martin still hasn't finished the "Game of Thrones" books yet, but he's made time for other projects over the years. In this case, he helped devise the backstory, lore, and mythos of the setting of the "Elden Ring" video game, which was released in 2022 to widespread acclaim. Taking to his blog, titled Not a Blog, in 2025, Martin shared his brief but encouraging thoughts on the game's film adaptation, making it clear he's fully on board with the way things are going. Here's what he had to say about it:

"A24 is a kickass studio, and Alex Garland is a first rate director."

Simple yet effective words from Martin. A24 does indeed have a great reputation, having produced the Best Picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," recent Oscar-nominee "Marty Supreme," and horror hits like "Hereditary," among many others. It's also worked with Garland several times before, with Garland having delivered A24's second movie to ever make over $100 million at the box office with "Civil War." Still, this represents a major step up for both A24 and Garland.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film adaptation of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's beloved fantasy game carries a budget "well over" $100 million. It's by far A24's most expensive movie to date, meaning it needs to become the studio's biggest hit so far in order to justify its existence.