How George R.R. Martin Feels About A24 Making The Elden Ring Movie
One of the biggest video games of all time is on the way to becoming a major motion picture. A24, the studio that brought you "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Talk to Me," is currently developing an "Elden Ring" movie featuring a truly stacked cast. Alex Garland ("Annihilation," "Civil War") is directing the adaptation. But what does George R.R. Martin think of the whole thing?
Martin still hasn't finished the "Game of Thrones" books yet, but he's made time for other projects over the years. In this case, he helped devise the backstory, lore, and mythos of the setting of the "Elden Ring" video game, which was released in 2022 to widespread acclaim. Taking to his blog, titled Not a Blog, in 2025, Martin shared his brief but encouraging thoughts on the game's film adaptation, making it clear he's fully on board with the way things are going. Here's what he had to say about it:
"A24 is a kickass studio, and Alex Garland is a first rate director."
Simple yet effective words from Martin. A24 does indeed have a great reputation, having produced the Best Picture Oscar winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," recent Oscar-nominee "Marty Supreme," and horror hits like "Hereditary," among many others. It's also worked with Garland several times before, with Garland having delivered A24's second movie to ever make over $100 million at the box office with "Civil War." Still, this represents a major step up for both A24 and Garland.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film adaptation of FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's beloved fantasy game carries a budget "well over" $100 million. It's by far A24's most expensive movie to date, meaning it needs to become the studio's biggest hit so far in order to justify its existence.
The Elden Ring movie is A24's most expensive movie ever
Setting commercial pressures aside, it's helpful to have George R.R. Martin on board. His name carries weight, and if he's behind the "Elden Ring" film adaptation, he's more likely to boast about it publicly. That can only help as the movie barrels towards its 2028 theatrical release date.
The first set photos from "Elden Ring" recently surfaced and show Kit Connor and Queen Marika. For those who aren't familiar, the game was co-directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and Yui Tanimura, with players taking on the role of a customizable character who is on a quest to repair the Elden Ring and become the new Elden Lord. A synopsis for the game reads as follows:
In the Lands Between ruled by Queen Marika the Eternal, the Elden Ring, the source of the Erdtree, has been shattered. Marika's offspring, demigods all, claimed the shards of the Elden Ring known as the Great Runes, and the mad taint of their newfound strength triggered a war: The Shattering. A war that meant abandonment by the Greater Will. And now the guidance of grace will be brought to the Tarnished who were spurned by the grace of gold and exiled from the Lands Between. Ye dead who yet live, your grace long lost, follow the path to the Lands Between beyond the foggy sea to stand before the Elden Ring.
Notably, Alex Garland is coming at this movie with first-hand experience. He's played "Elden Ring" and even has thoughts on its hardest boss. Between that and Garland's experience writing genre films like "28 Days Later" and writing/directing "Ex Machina," Martin's faith seems well placed. We'll see how it shakes out when all's said and done.
The "Elden Ring" movie hits theaters on March 3, 2028.