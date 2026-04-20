A24's Elden Ring Movie Has One Of The Best Casts Ever For A Video Game Adaptation
With the recent news that Alex Garland would be helming A24's "Elden Ring" film, fans of the ambitious video game series could breathe a sigh of relief that their favorite franchise was in good hands. Little did they know that this was only the beginning. As the indie studio continues to make moves into the blockbuster space, it stands to reason that A24 would spare no expense in bringing this RPG to life. Now, we know exactly how much A-list talent will be surrounding Garland in front of the camera, and it sure looks like a cast for the ages.
The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the feature has officially begun production this week in the UK and it will be bringing quite an ensemble in tow. It had previously been reported that the trio of "Heartstopper" star Kit Connor, Paddington himself Ben Whishaw, and rapidly rising talent Cailee Spaeny would be part of this project. They'll now be joined by the following names: Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Offerman. Not surprisingly, the outlet reports that the budget has soared to "well over $100 million" and will outpace Garland's previous record-holder for A24, 2024's "Civil War."
As for what this movie will be about and which characters these stars will be playing in the Lands Between, those answers remain shrouded in mystery. But even without specific details, we can hazard a guess as to what this adaptation will cover. In fact, it may be taking a cue from some of the most successful video game movies (and shows) around.
Could A24's Star-Studded Elden Ring Movie Tell A New, Original Story In This Fantasy World?
It's safe to say that when "Elden Ring" arrives in theaters in 2028, a writer and director as skilled as Alex Garland will manage to find a new twist on this incredibly popular video game. But before this sets off any alarm bells, hear us out. As much as gamers may want to look at the newly-revealed cast and start fan-casting all the favorite individuals they run into over the course of the adventure — which, despite boasting intimidating amounts of lore and an entire world full of colorful characters, is actually fairly light on plot — might we suggest that the creative team could be taking a different path?
While there's no official word on the premise of the adaptation, it's plausible that Garland's take on "Elden Ring" will instead tell a new and original story set in the world of the video game. Consider this a similar approach to Prime Video's "Fallout" series or even Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie, where the intricate details and world-building of the original franchise allows talented creatives to take things in any direction they please. For a video game that's essentially about wandering a post-apocalyptic world and piecing together clues based on the people the main protagonist encounters along the way, there's plenty of potential in taking the bare bones of this premise and otherwise crafting an original story within it. But, as with any video game property these days, it's also likely that the sprawling cast could be playing some familiar faces, too.
Unlike the somewhat misguided first look at "God of War," we're currently in the dark about any further details. "Elden Ring" is scheduled to hit theaters on March 3, 2028.