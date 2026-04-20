A24's Elden Ring Movie Has One Of The Best Casts Ever For A Video Game Adaptation

With the recent news that Alex Garland would be helming A24's "Elden Ring" film, fans of the ambitious video game series could breathe a sigh of relief that their favorite franchise was in good hands. Little did they know that this was only the beginning. As the indie studio continues to make moves into the blockbuster space, it stands to reason that A24 would spare no expense in bringing this RPG to life. Now, we know exactly how much A-list talent will be surrounding Garland in front of the camera, and it sure looks like a cast for the ages.

The Hollywood Reporter indicates that the feature has officially begun production this week in the UK and it will be bringing quite an ensemble in tow. It had previously been reported that the trio of "Heartstopper" star Kit Connor, Paddington himself Ben Whishaw, and rapidly rising talent Cailee Spaeny would be part of this project. They'll now be joined by the following names: Tom Burke, Havana Rose Liu, Sonoya Mizuno, Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, Peter Serafinowicz, and Nick Offerman. Not surprisingly, the outlet reports that the budget has soared to "well over $100 million" and will outpace Garland's previous record-holder for A24, 2024's "Civil War."

As for what this movie will be about and which characters these stars will be playing in the Lands Between, those answers remain shrouded in mystery. But even without specific details, we can hazard a guess as to what this adaptation will cover. In fact, it may be taking a cue from some of the most successful video game movies (and shows) around.