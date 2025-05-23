Elden Ring Is Getting A Movie Adaptation From A Modern Sci-Fi Legend

Although cinematic video game adaptations have been a thing for over 30 years now, it feels like we've entered a new era of such films. What's certainly true is that their popularity has only grown, and as more and more of these games get brought to the big screen, the opportunity for variety within the films themselves and the possibilities of who's behind them increases. As evidence comes the news today (via Deadline) that Alex Garland is partnering with A24 and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. to bring a live-action "Elden Ring" to cinemas in the near future. While Garland has lent his talents to numerous films in various capacities — a big example being the upcoming "28 Years Later," which he scripted for director Danny Boyle — it seems that he won't just be writing the "Elden Ring" adaptation, but that it will be his next film as a director, too.

Unlike a number of recent video game adaptations — "A Minecraft Movie," "Until Dawn," and the upcoming "Gears of War" — "Elden Ring" is a relatively recent video game, first released on consoles in February of 2022. Despite its freshness, the game has an impressive pedigree: it was co-directed and co-written by FromSoftware guru Hidetaka Miyazaki (of "Dark Souls" notoriety) and working from a story and world created by George R.R. Martin. While it retains some elements from other FromSoftware games (such as a high difficulty level), it features a third-person perspective open world gameplay, allowing players to explore the Lands Between in their own way at their own pace.

While open world video games have been prevalent for many years, there haven't been a ton turned into films yet for a pretty understandable reason: their entire appeal is the customization of a player's experience, as opposed to just a single standard, scripted plot. With a sci-fi legend like Garland on board (not to mention his regular studio, A24), it seems likely that we're not going to get an awkward experience like 2016's "Warcraft," nor a lark like "A Minecraft Movie." It's entirely possible that "Elden Ring" might push the entire subgenre of video game movies forward.

