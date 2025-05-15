Netflix's Gears Of War Movie May Have Found The Perfect Director

The drums of battle are sounding (or, one might even say, the gears of war are turning) for a live-action adaptation of the third-person shooter video game "Gears of War." The game series began in 2006, and it has a new installment, "Gears of War: E-Day," which was just announced to be in development last year. While the games have showed no signs of stopping, the prospect of a film adaptation of the series has been bandied about for almost as long as the series has existed, with New Line Cinema reported to have the rights way back in 2007. The adaptation then went through a rotating roster of directors, screenwriters, and studios through the years before eventually ending up at Netflix in 2022.

Now, finally, the musical chairs game of potential filmmakers seems to have stopped, with the directing duties falling upon David Leitch, whom The Hollywood Reporter is saying is in negotiations to helm the "Gears of War" movie. If this deal is made, Leitch and his producing partner (and also wife!) Kelly McCormick will produce the movie through their 87North company in conjunction with The Coalition, the video game company that owns and manages the game series. Jon Spaihts, the screenwriter who's worked on "Prometheus," "Doctor Strange," and Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" duology, will be penning the script.

While no further details are available, just this little announcement seems pretty darn promising for "Gears of War." For one thing, it makes it that much more likely that a film version will actually, finally be made, which is a victory for the property given its decades-long gestation. For another, Leitch's attachment is encouraging for fans of the game and fans of action cinema in general, as his (and 87North's) filmmaking style is not only invigorating and winning, but also isn't so opulent that the film should be in danger of getting postponed again.

