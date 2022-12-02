Violent Night Producer Kelly McCormick On Shooting In The Cold (And With Real Reindeer) [Exclusive Interview]

Congrats on the movie. I had a ball with it. I'm glad to see people are now starting to have fun with it, too, especially because it has this killer ensemble cast. 87north have gained a reputation as a well-oiled machine over the last few years, but I was wondering how you were able to wrangle those actors with the stunt team's schedules and all the below the line people. How'd you put this shoot together?

Yeah, I mean, it was an amazing ... I mean, I think all movies are sort of amazing accomplishments. This one is also pretty amazing. We shot in Winnipeg, which is, by the way, hard. In the winter, which is 30 degrees ... I mean, crazy, crazy cold. And I, to be honest, do not know why everybody wanted to go up there and play with us. We feel so blessed that everyone did.

I'm really thankful that you've called out the ensemble first, because I actually think it's some of what makes it a particularly special film. I mean, obviously, Harbour is Harbour and he's on the up and up and having just this amazing rise right now in his career, and he's done all the hard work to get here and he's the perfect Santa in that he's got the star power to lead the movie, but he also can kind of disappear in him as well, which is kind of hard to think about somebody doing when what fame is in our society and stuff.

And then, Leguizamo leading the naughty, naughty side [of the film], which is phenomenal, and he's just unreal and just so perfect. We've been fans for a long time. David [Leitch] worked with him on "John Wick" one, but he just brought Scrooge to life in this way that you buy into all the stakes, but it's also so corny. It's so perfect.

And then the family is so ... I mean, Edi [Patterson] and Cam [Gigandet] are so hilarious and then you buy the pain and agony that Alex Hassell is going through and Alexis [Louder], and you fall for their love story in such a way. They just all believed it and came to play and I just am so thankful. It's such a perfect combination.

Then interestingly, since you brought it up, a lot of our bad guys are actually stunt performers and that ended up being perfect for especially this kind of movie where we made it for not a lot of money, to be honest. And so not having to double those people and them delivering performances where you want Candy Cane [played by Mitra Suri] to get hers in [the segment that homages] "Home Alone." That is hard to do and hard to find. And I think we found the perfect kind of stunt players/actors/performers to play those roles.