Kate Director Reveals The Anime That Influenced His 'Rock And Roll' Action Movie [Interview]

Like you said, not making a documentary, but there is that balance of making a heightened and stylized assassin movie, but I'm sure you want to be respectful of the culture, the Yakuza. How'd you go about that?

Absolutely. I think one of the things that you would see in the film is in the character of Kijima, for example, who is portrayed as the kingpin and the Yakuza boss, and ends up being the only upstanding man in this whole story. That's the perfect example of how I want to deal with that. I present someone that is somewhat villainous, somewhat responsible for something bad and is a kingpin of a Japanese gangster organization, but he turned out to be a family man. He's someone that made a lot of mistakes and regrets every single one of them. He has to be the only upstanding person in the film outside of Ani, who is the true hero of the film.

As he says, Westerners ruin everything.

Right. Well, yeah. I mean, that's the story of the film. The Yakuza is a very close unit. It's a very hard thing to get into. It's a very interesting organization. And if someone could actually try to coerce an organization like that, then it would be very profitable, but it's not an easy thing to do, but that's also what the movie kind of talks about.

What research did you do for depicting the Yakuza?

We were very serious about studying the Yakuza organization. For example, in Tokyo it's a republic, so it's a different family. In Osaka, it's different. And then we studied the organization, what's the relationship between people and what they do and what they don't do, what they wear and what they don't wear. Even with the plates on the car. When you see the plates of the cars, the Yakuza use very specific plates and very specific cars. All of that is in the film.

We were very, very serious about studying. We had cultural experts. A lot of my crew was Japanese, as a matter of fact. My art director was Japanese. My script supervisor was Japanese. We had a Japanese specialist on kimono, just on how to tie the bow and put the kimono on. Everything was heavily, heavily researched, and my team was very, very serious about it, from the Kabuki play to everything. Nothing was really heightened, besides the fact that they have tons of guns, which is not true. The Yakuza don't have them.

Serious jail time is why, right?

Yeah, exactly. The gun laws in Japan are so strict that you actually can't really own guns, so that's for the style and the heightened aspect of it. That's the big lie about "Kate" is that all those people have guns, which they don't. But otherwise everything has been really, really, really researched. So you can't have guns in Japan and walk around and shoot people. That doesn't work.