First Elden Ring A24 Movie Set Photos Reveal Kit Connor, Queen Marika

The "Elden Ring" movie is defying expectations for what a video game adaptation can be. Ever since it was first announced, any information that's been revealed about this production paints the picture of this likely being more than a simple tie-in film or an underwhelming attempt at translating an entire gaming experience onto celluloid. Instead, it's already making the case for potentially becoming one of the best video game movies ever, from the involvement of Alex Garland inspiring confidence in the artistic vision for the film to the huge budget making it plausible A24 can do the game justice.

After A24 announced the stellar cast of its "Elden Ring" adaptation earlier this week, we now have our first look at the set of the film. Among cool views of the props and set design that seem to be bringing the capital city of Leyndell to life, we have our very first look at Kit Connor on set.

Kit Connor Filming Elden Ring in London! pic.twitter.com/nzVmru9M2t — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 22, 2026

Then there's the biggest news by far, which also gives us an idea of what the movie will cover in its story. Set photos reveal Emma Laird is playing none other than Queen Marika the Eternal.

Queen Markia on Elden Ring Set! pic.twitter.com/BAB1qO4etD — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) April 22, 2026

This is huge news, because it means "Elden Ring" will actually feature characters from the FromSoftware game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki rather than just tell a completely original story with brand new characters set in the world developed by George R.R. Martin. What's more, the set photos give us an idea of when the movie takes place.