Elden Ring Director Alex Garland Struggles Against The Same Video Game Boss You Did

Video game developer/publisher FromSoftware has actively shaped our expectations surrounding the Soulslike genre over the decades. It's lovingly crafted every game that has come to define the genre — from "Dark Souls" to "Bloodborne" — all while championing evocative environmental storytelling where you, the player, consciously decide on the type of experience you're in for. FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki warrants no introduction, as he has been a part of this journey every step of the way, having also directed the critically acclaimed "Elden Ring" (which has since spawned the brilliant "Shadow of the Erdtree" DLC and a multiplayer spin-off called "Elden Ring Nightreign").

As with any Soulslike worth its salt, "Elden Ring" compels the player to commit to the experience with sincerity while experimenting with builds that help make the combat a little less frustrating. If you get too impatient or aggressive with your playstyle, this callousness catches up to you pretty soon, humbling you before you can even celebrate small wins. However, this exciting, tumultuous journey is tinged with equal amounts of catharsis when you're finally able to lock down on a playstyle and defeat a boss that had intimidated you from the get-go. After hours of exploring the Lands Between, you realize that this is not the kind of game that you can button-mash or brute-force your way through. Instead, a little patience and creativity, along with a healthy amount of the "get good" mindset, can help bear sweet fruit along the way.

As you might've already heard, FromSoftware is now partnering with distributor A24 to adapt "Elden Ring" into a film that's being helmed by none other than Alex Garland ("Ex Machina," "Annihilation"). That's not all: "A Song of Ice and Fire" author George R. R. Martin (who helped flesh out the original game's worldbuilding) is also serving as a producer, which should help ensure the movie remains true to the DNA of its source material to a great extent. Meanwhile, it seems that Garland (who's no stranger to video game adaptations) has been struggling with the same boss that most "Elden Ring" players do on their first run of the base game, which is none other than — you guessed it — Malenia, Blade of Miquella.