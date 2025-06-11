Ex Machina's Director Wrote This Famously Canceled Sci-Fi Video Game Adaptation

Garland's script, which you can read here, leans into the war movie aesthetic of the original game, dropping audiences directly into the middle of the battle against the intergalactic religious zealots known as the Covenant. The script itself has a spartan efficiency with its prose, but for anyone not even a little familiar with the universe of "Halo," it practically needs a glossary to understand. Without an explanation of what a "warthog vehicle" is, it's easy to imagine some confused studio head asking their intern why this soldier is riding into battle on a giant feral hog.

Microsoft, for its part, was optimistic about the film's prospects. The company's offer to the studios for the project was $10 million against 15% of the film's gross, meaning the studio producing the film would receive a relatively small share of any actual profits. Most studios balked, except for 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures, which came together to shoulder the burden. Peter Jackson then joined as a producer, with Guillermo Del Toro circling the project before newcomer Neill Blomkamp signed on as the film's director.

With such a high sticker price on the project, the studios offered the team an ultimatum: Drop their "first-dollar" revenue deal, or the project was over. They refused, and "Halo: The Movie" was dead. But just like in "Halo," the team respawned to continue the fight.