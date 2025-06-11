Ex Machina's Director Wrote This Famously Canceled Sci-Fi Video Game Adaptation
Before there was a "Super Mario Bros. Movie," or "A Minecraft Movie," or an "Assassin's Creed" movie, there was "Halo: The Movie." Or at least, there was supposed to be. As the Xbox's premiere video game franchise and one of the 2000s' most revolutionary first-person shooters thanks to its evolved take on shooting combat, rich lore, and expressive world design, "Halo: Combat Evolved" was an immediate smash. The game featured tons of cinematic gameplay, with awe-inspiring vistas and a unique take on the classic "space marines versus aliens" genre, and it became an obvious candidate to bring to Hollywood.
At this point, video game adaptations were mostly a joke. They were seen as mostly low-budget schlock that barely resembled their source material. With "Halo," Microsoft hoped to change that, and their first step was to bring Alex Garland, who would later go on to direct projects such as 2014's "Ex Machina." At that point, he was most famous for writing Danny Boyle's modern horror classic "28 Days Later," and he was tasked to write the "Halo" script for a whopping seven-figure payday. But the world of film development is never a straight line, and with the stakes so high, the pressure was on.
The long and winding road to Halo eventually led to a dead end
Garland's script, which you can read here, leans into the war movie aesthetic of the original game, dropping audiences directly into the middle of the battle against the intergalactic religious zealots known as the Covenant. The script itself has a spartan efficiency with its prose, but for anyone not even a little familiar with the universe of "Halo," it practically needs a glossary to understand. Without an explanation of what a "warthog vehicle" is, it's easy to imagine some confused studio head asking their intern why this soldier is riding into battle on a giant feral hog.
Microsoft, for its part, was optimistic about the film's prospects. The company's offer to the studios for the project was $10 million against 15% of the film's gross, meaning the studio producing the film would receive a relatively small share of any actual profits. Most studios balked, except for 20th Century Fox and Universal Pictures, which came together to shoulder the burden. Peter Jackson then joined as a producer, with Guillermo Del Toro circling the project before newcomer Neill Blomkamp signed on as the film's director.
With such a high sticker price on the project, the studios offered the team an ultimatum: Drop their "first-dollar" revenue deal, or the project was over. They refused, and "Halo: The Movie" was dead. But just like in "Halo," the team respawned to continue the fight.
With Halo gone, we got 'District 9,' 'Sunshine', and 'Ex Machina'
Peter Jackson and Neill Blomkamp went on to make the surprise hit "District 9", which would go on to be nominated for four Oscars, while Alex Garland built up his impressive career as a writer, first by continuing to work in the science fiction space by penning Danny Boyle's criminally misunderstood "Sunshine." Then, while he was on set for his adaptation of "Dredd," Garland reportedly got his first taste as a film director, and would from that point on continue to direct, helming a string of science fiction marvels, including "Ex Machina" and "Annihilation."
For their part, Microsoft continued to push to make something out of its flagship video game, producing a handful of direct-to-video live-action and animated "Halo" projects before eventually releasing its much-touted premium streaming series for Paramount+. The show's two seasons attempted to differentiate themselves from the games, but only received mixed reviews before getting cancelled in 2024, almost 20 years after Garland wrote his original script.
It just goes to show that even if the Master Chief could take on the Covenant all by himself, he's still no match for Hollywood producers.