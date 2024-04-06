The Correct Order To Watch The Halo Movies

The first "Halo" video game, "Halo: Combat Evolved," was released in 2001 and its lore was so involved and complicated, it was accompanied by the publication of Eric Nylud's novel "Halo: The Fall of Reach." The plot reaches back into ancient times where it involves wars between long-forgotten alien species, then reaches into the year 2525 where elite supersoldiers, part of the SPARTAN II project, keep the peace. The game's action surrounds the invasion of a new alien species called the Covenant, a race waging a galaxy-wide holy war. The main character is Master Chief John-177, a masked SPARTAN equipped with high-tech guns and a holographic helper/girlfriend named Cortana.

"Halo" has been a mainstay in the medium ever since, having spawned multiple sequels in 2004, 2007, 2012, and most recently in 2021. There are also 10 additional spin-off games, many novelizations, comics, an animated series, and a high-profile Paramount+ TV series. Neill Blomkamp once announced his interest in making a live-action "Halo" feature, but that fell apart way back in 2009.

It's immediately worth noting that there has yet to be a proper, full-length "Halo" feature film. The "films" in the series are mostly all shorts or cutscenes that have been edited together into features. One of them was shot as a feature, but released in 15-minute episodes. It was then re-cut back into a feature for individual purchase. The films are often available on Blu-ray or for download.

The films also tie directly into the mythos of the "Halo" games, so a working knowledge of "Halo" is required to understand the films on the below list. It also helps to understand the "Halo" chronology, as the stories are told out of order.

The following list is compiled of five features as they were ultimately presented.