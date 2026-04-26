A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Studio Exec Thought The First Movie Was Too Dark For Kids
Before Jesus, there was Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. 2004's "The Passion of the Christ" might be the current reigning box office champion among independently funded cinema, but for a moment, that honor belonged to 1990's live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. It explains a lot about that picture, a kids film in which the titular heroes in a half-shell drop curse words, wrestle with their toxic emotions, and battle bonafide life-threatening dangers on the streets of New York City. Even the Big Apple itself looks strikingly grimy under the direction of Steve Barron, who cut his teeth helming visually innovative music videos (including the famed live-action/animated vid for A-ha's "Take On Me").
Compare that to its 1991 sequel, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," which is far lighter, visually and tonally, and features comparably toyetic designs for villains like the Shredder (portrayed physically here by François Chau and voiced by David McCharen). That's not to suggest the comic book flick is without its charms; there's a reason "The Secret of the Ooze" cracked the box office's top 10 in its 35th anniversary re-release (besides nostalgia, that is). But it does feel more like a safe, sanitized product than its edgier and more artistically intrepid predecessor.
Be that as it may, 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" still caused some consternation behind the scenes. Speaking to SFX Magazine for its January 2026 issue, Robbie Rist (who voices Michelangelo in the movie) recalled being in a recording session when he overhead a studio executive for the film's financier, Golden Harvest, admitting they were "concerned that this movie is too dark and it's going to scare little kids and they're not going to want to go." But as Rist sees it, that's exactly what made the film so successful.
Kids liked the darkness of 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is not even remotely po-faced, nor is it excessively dark in a literal sense the way so many modern movies and TV shows are. It's just that it takes an inherently ridiculous franchise about a bunch of wise-cracking mutated reptilian warriors fighting evildoers in the shadows of a big city and infuses it with real emotional depth and narrative stakes. In doing so, it builds on the original "TMNT" comic books (as created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird) in a way that speaks to kids without talking down to them.
That approach certainly worked for the film's target demographic, as Robbie Rist can testify. As he recalled during his SFX interview, he had intended to see "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" during its opening weekend, "but the Saturday morning show was sold out. So was the afternoon show, and the line stretched around the building. I'm like, 'Wow, this bodes well!'" He eventually got to watch the movie the following Sunday evening, and what he witnessed left him convinced that the "darkness" that the above-mentioned studio exec had fretted about what the best thing the movie had going for it:
"What brought kids to the theater to see that movie the first time was maybe to be threatened a little bit, to maybe see your first film that had swear words in it, where you had to look up at your dad or mom to go, 'Are we supposed to be here?' That's why kids went over and over again, because it was a kid movie that somehow made them feel a little grown up."
Commercially, then, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was a risk that paid off. But what about the future?
Will the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies ever go 'dark' again?
The live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" films went on hiatus after 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" flopped both critically and financially, but the larger property has continued to excel in animation. 2023's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" even put a bold and exciting spin on the franchise by utilizing a distinct, sketchbook-inspired visual style and leaning harder than ever into the idea of the Turtles being misfit teenagers, both thematically and by casting actual teens to voice them. So, what are the odds of a future live-action "TMNT" project going out on a limb this way?
Frustratingly, there were plans for exactly that with the since-scrapped "The Last Ronin," a live-action film version of the comic book of the same name written by Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz (with Peter Laid sharing story credit with Eastman). The movie would have taken place in a dystopian future version of NYC where only one of the Turtles is still alive and is on a quest to take down the Shredder's grandson, who has seized control of the city. With shades of more adult comic book adaptations like the "X-Men" film "Logan" and the TV series "Daredevil: Born Again" (especially its own storyline about Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk taking over NYC), it sounded like an intriguing change of pace for the property.
Alas, "The Last Ronin" was canceled in the wake of Skydance merging with Paramount. Still, if the success of 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" is anything to gauge by, the studio powers that be would do well to consider either reviving that film or rolling the dice on a similarly "dark" Turtles romp that makes them nervous in all the right ways.