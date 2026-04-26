A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Studio Exec Thought The First Movie Was Too Dark For Kids

Before Jesus, there was Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael. 2004's "The Passion of the Christ" might be the current reigning box office champion among independently funded cinema, but for a moment, that honor belonged to 1990's live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie. It explains a lot about that picture, a kids film in which the titular heroes in a half-shell drop curse words, wrestle with their toxic emotions, and battle bonafide life-threatening dangers on the streets of New York City. Even the Big Apple itself looks strikingly grimy under the direction of Steve Barron, who cut his teeth helming visually innovative music videos (including the famed live-action/animated vid for A-ha's "Take On Me").

Compare that to its 1991 sequel, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze," which is far lighter, visually and tonally, and features comparably toyetic designs for villains like the Shredder (portrayed physically here by François Chau and voiced by David McCharen). That's not to suggest the comic book flick is without its charms; there's a reason "The Secret of the Ooze" cracked the box office's top 10 in its 35th anniversary re-release (besides nostalgia, that is). But it does feel more like a safe, sanitized product than its edgier and more artistically intrepid predecessor.

Be that as it may, 1990's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" still caused some consternation behind the scenes. Speaking to SFX Magazine for its January 2026 issue, Robbie Rist (who voices Michelangelo in the movie) recalled being in a recording session when he overhead a studio executive for the film's financier, Golden Harvest, admitting they were "concerned that this movie is too dark and it's going to scare little kids and they're not going to want to go." But as Rist sees it, that's exactly what made the film so successful.