Why Paramount's R-Rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Was Canceled

The ink is barely dry from Skydance's recent takeover of Paramount Pictures, and we're already seeing another casualty of new CEO David Ellison's new regime.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin," which was supposed to be an R-rated live-action movie adapting one of the darkest stories in TMNT history, is now dead at the new Paramount, despite the project being announced back in April of 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Fast and Furious" producer Neal H. Moritz is in talks to become the lead producer on a new live-action Turtles project, breathing life back into a property that hasn't had a live-action entry since 2016's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows." Unfortunately, that means that the plan for this franchise is being reworked.

"The Last Ronin," which had "Nobody" filmmaker Ilya Naishuller in talks to sit in the director's chair, was supposed to mark the Turtles' big return to live-action, but THR says the reason for the cancellation is "the new regime wasn't keen on having the first non-animated movie in 10 years be a bloody, adult-skewing story." And this comes just a few days after Ellison and his team cancelled the animated "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" TV show, so the Turtles have taken quite a bruising lately.

This type of thing happens all the time. New leadership swoops in and scraps a project because it was developed under the previous owners. If the movie was actually allowed to come out and it actually worked creatively and financially, the new people in charge couldn't stand the idea of their predecessors taking any credit, so they play it safe, scrap the whole thing, and hire their own guy to come in and shake things up.

Still, this may not be the end of "The Last Ronin."