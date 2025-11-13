Why Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Was Canceled After Two Seasons

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The heroes in a half-shell are coming to the end of their current journey on the small screen. Paramount has announced that the animated series "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" has been canceled after two seasons. The show was made for Paramount+ and was part of the same universe as 2023's hit movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

According to Deadline, "Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ in December, with the show set to air on Nicktoons in 2026 as well. But it will serve as the show's final season. The company also canceled the animated "Dora" show as well. The decision to cancel the shows comes in the wake of the Paramount/Skydance merger, which has resulted in changes and consolidation across the company. Paramount first announced this show in July 2023, with "Tales" helping to bridge the gap until the "Mutant Mayhem" sequel arrives. At the very least, the show accomplished its mission in that regard.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" sequel is in the works, and was originally scheduled to arrive in 2026 before being pushed back to fall 2027. The show sees the core cast from the movies reprise their roles, including Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil. The synopsis for the series reads as follows: