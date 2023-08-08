How Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Reinvents (And Improves) April O'Neil

Fans of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" might be surprised to learn that April O'Neil, the Turtles' brave and plucky reporter friend, started her existence as a scientist and lab assistant. The character was first introduced in 1984 as a computer programmer who worked for Baxter Stockman, an engineer who built specialized robots that could burrow into bank vaults. April eventually gave Stockman the slip and was rescued by the Turtles. She opened up an antique shop and later retired to a farmhouse in Massachusetts. At no point during these adventures was she a journalist.

It wouldn't be until the 1987 "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" animated series that April (Renae Jacobs) would become a reporter, often investigating otherworldly phenomena and alerting the sewer-bound adolescents to any interdimensional or criminal malfeasance. In the animated series, April was rarely seen without a banana-yellow jumpsuit, a look that eventually became a hallmark of the character. In the 1990 live-action feature film, April (Judith Hoag) synthesized most of the descriptors above (yellow, antique shop, distant farmhouse).

In other comic book or cartoon iterations, April began her career as a reporter, but eventually left the gig to become a skilled martial artist and Indiana Jones-like archaeologist, a conceit borrowed for the 2007 animated film "TMNT."

In every iteration to date, April is an adult. She serves as an emissary between the teenage Turtles and the adult, human world. Many might find it odd that adolescent boys are always hanging out with a grown woman ... and vice versa.

In the new animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," however, April (Ayo Edebiri) is an aspiring journalist who is still a high school student. For the first time, April is a peer to the Turtles. That changes their entire dynamic, some might say for the better.