TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Sequels May Lean Into The Teen Cast Hitting Puberty [Exclusive]

One of the more striking details of Jeff Rowe's new animated film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is that — for the first time in the franchise's decades-long history — the central turtles are actually played by teenage actors. Micah Abbey, who played Donatello, was only 15 at the time of recording. Brady Noon (Raphael) was only 16, while Nicolas Cantu (Leonard) and Shamon Brown, Jr. (Michelangelo) were only 17 or 18. The filmmakers also insisted that the four lead actors all be allowed to record their lines together, capturing a certain kind of sloppy spontaneity that only real teenagers possess.

In animation, younger characters — especially those on long-running TV shows — are typically played by adults, usually adult women. Bart Simpson, as we all might know, has been 10 years old for 35 years, and is played by actor Nancy Cartwright. Bobby Hill from "King of the Hill" was played by Pamela Adlon. Jimmy Neutron was played by Debi Derryberry. Examples are myriad. Casting adults as child characters makes logical sense, as a younger actor would eventually grow up and experience puberty, causing their voice to change. This is anathema to the world of cartoons where time generally stands still.

In a recent interview that Rowe had with /Film's own Ethan Anderton, the director noted that there may very well be sequels to "Mutant Mayhem," forcing him to confront the changing voices of his young cast. If the sequels are made, however, and the actors begin to sound more grown-up, it wouldn't pose too much of a problem, he said. Indeed, it would be an opportunity to let the characters grow parallel to their actors.