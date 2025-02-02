Who Is The Last Ronin? The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Story, Explained

Even if you're not a big fan of the heroes in a half-shell, odds are, you're at least vaguely familiar with the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." Though the superheroes had relatively humble origins in a black and white comic book published in 1984, it wasn't long before Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, along with their rat father figure Master Splinter, became pop culture icons.

Co-created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, the Ninja Turtles gained true fame beginning with their legendary '80s animated series, before the 1990 live-action "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" movie took things to new heights. Yet, back when it was still primarily the comics driving the characters forward, Eastman and Laird crafted a story that would eventually go on to become one of the most beloved stories in the history of this franchise, regardless of the medium. That story eventually made its way out into the world in the form of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin."

Originally published as a miniseries between October 2020 and April 2022, the five-issue series has become a best-seller and even spawned an entire "Roninverse" in the comics, which are published by IDW. But, as the title implies, only one of the four turtles remains in the book. That begs the question: who is The Last Ronin? We're here to answer that, as well as several other queries to help break down this landmark story in "TMNT" history. Let's dive in.