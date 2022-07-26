Superhero Bits: The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack, Paul Dano Is Up For More Riddler & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
James Gunn explains why the "Guardians 3" trailer isn't online yet.
Paul Dano is ready to play Riddler again.
The first songs from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack are out.
A "TMNT: The Last Ronin" sequel is on the way.
All that and more!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years announced by IDW
ICYMI more Last Ronin stories coming from @IDWPublishing pic.twitter.com/HJa8tzapFq— TMNT (@TMNT) July 25, 2022
"The Last Ronin" corner of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise is growing. In the wake of the fan-favorite storyline selling incredibly well, especially in its collected hardcover edition, IDW has announced "The Last Ronin – The Lost Years," which "digs deeper into the world of the Ronin-verse, adding breadth and scope" to this corner of the universe. The five issue series is written by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and series veteran Tom Waltz, with SL Gallant and returning artist Ben Bishop handling the artwork. Eastman had this to say about it:
"Continuing to expand on an idea Peter Laird and I had thirty-five years ago with this incredible creative team has been the adventure of a lifetime. To continue exploring and telling stories within the Last Ronin universe couldn't possibly be more exciting for me. I'm so thrilled we get to stay and play here for a while and I can't wait to share everything we have planned. Buckle up, TMNT fans! We've got two turtle universes that are both about to get seriously awesome!"
Look for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years" on shelves this November.
Gotham Knights Batgirl character trailer
The release of the long-awaited "Gotham Knights" video game is just around the corner, and Warner Bros. is truly getting the marketing campaign rolling. Over the weekend during SDCC, a new trailer focused on Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, hit the ol' internet and gives us a better sense of her storyline in the game. The story picks up in Gotham City after Bruce Wayne's death, with members of the Bat family having to pick up the pieces. Red Hood, Nightwing, and Robin are also going to be playable characters. Check out the new trailer for yourself before the game arrives on October 25.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Ninja Turtles teaming up for a sequel
We're not quite done with the heroes in a half shell yet for today's edition. The folks at Boom! Studios also announced a new comic book miniseries featuring the characters, and they will once again be joining forces with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II" has been confirmed for release this December, and the above preview art gives us but a taste of the chaos. The original crossover event was released by the publisher in 2019. Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor at BOOM! Studios, had this to say about it:
"The first Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up resulted in iconic moments such as the reveal of the Green Ranger Shredder, the Ninja Rangers, and the mighty Turtlezord! But if you think there's nothing that could top that, just wait 'til you see what's up next for both teams as they face familiar faces and unexpected villains in an adventure full of the new shocking twists and turns!"
Look for the first issue on shelves this December.
Yes, Marvel's Armor Wars Disney+ series is still happening
Yassir Lester just posted this on Instagram. Not all is lost!! pic.twitter.com/sg1eYb5gAm— Armor Wars News - It's still happening! (@armorwars_news) July 24, 2022
Given Marvel Studios' massive presentation at SDCC this year, some may be wondering a little bit about some of the projects that weren't touched on by Kevin Feige on the stage at Hall H. For example, there's that "Armor Wars" series starring Don Cheadle's War Machine that we've heard so very little about since it was first announced. Well, rest assured, it's still happening. Showrunner Yassir Lester took to Instagram Stories (as seen above) to simply yet eloquently declare that the show is still on track. So, be patient and perhaps we'll learn a little more about it at D23 in the coming weeks.
Keanu Reeves would like to play an older, live-action Batman at some point
Keanu Reeves is dipping his toes into the superhero world as Batman in the animated "DC League of Super-Pets," but what about in the world of live-action? Well, provided the choice, the "John Wick" actor revealed in a conversation with Extra recently that he would love the chance to take on the Dark Knight — though he would have to wait to play an older version of the character once Robert Pattinson hangs up the cape.
"It's always been a dream, but Pattinson's got Batman right now. He's doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman."
So, "The Dark Knight Returns" with Keanu Reeves, maybe? Meanwhile, you can hear Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader in "DC League of Super-Pets," which hits theaters on Friday.
Here's why the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer isn't online yet
I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views & close inspection - remember we didn’t wrap long ago - so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry! https://t.co/NAz0gIedo8— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 25, 2022
Not to hammer away at an exhausted point here, but Marvel really did bring the goods at SDCC (I was in the room and can confirm this to be true). As part of that, the studio showcased the first teaser trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." But why hasn't that footage been released online yet? Well, director James Gunn responded to a fan on Twitter (above) and explained that a lot of it has to do with unfinished visual effects shots that aren't ready to be scrutinized closely by the fanbase. Beyond that, Gunn explains that it's not just Marvel's decision as he also feels this is the right move for now. Be patient, everyone. It will be worth it.
Paul Dano is ready to play The Riddler again
IGN caught up with "The Batman" star Paul Dano during Comic-Con to talk about his new comic, "The Riddler: Year One." During the conversation, the actor was asked about the prospect of him returning as the villain at some point down the line, perhaps in one of the movie's sequels or spin-off shows in the works at HBO Max. Dano explained that he's spent so much time writing the comic because he loved the movie and the experience working on it. "If they call me, I'll probably show up," he concluded. Your move, Warner Bros.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever prologue soundtrack is here
Wakanda Forever! Stream ‘Wakanda Forever Prologue,’ featuring music by Tems, Amaarae, and Santa Fe Klan: https://t.co/NJWXD0VafA— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 25, 2022
👉 https://t.co/sipEpV7ZE1#WakandaForever is playing only in theaters November 11. pic.twitter.com/cz0Y2LFYdr
Recently, the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" teaser trailer broke the internet for being, quite frankly, incredible. Now, Marvel is continuing to tease Ryan Coogler's forthcoming sequel with some music from the soundtrack in the form of several tracks from the prologue. The tracks are pretty much available anywhere you would care to stream them and can be found by clicking here. Enjoy.
Black Adam Vigilante and Champion edition statues from Prime 1 Studio
Lastly, the folks at Prime 1 Studio have revealed two special edition "Black Adam" statues capturing The Rock's DC anti-hero in impressive form. The above images showcase the Vigilante edition of the statue, which is nearly 40 inches tall, comes with swappable heads, and even features LED illumination. There is also a Champion edition on the way, and both statues are priced at $1,599 with a release set for September 2023. Full details for both editions can be found at Toyark.