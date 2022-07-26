Superhero Bits: The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack, Paul Dano Is Up For More Riddler & More

"The Last Ronin" corner of the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" franchise is growing. In the wake of the fan-favorite storyline selling incredibly well, especially in its collected hardcover edition, IDW has announced "The Last Ronin – The Lost Years," which "digs deeper into the world of the Ronin-verse, adding breadth and scope" to this corner of the universe. The five issue series is written by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman and series veteran Tom Waltz, with SL Gallant and returning artist Ben Bishop handling the artwork. Eastman had this to say about it:

"Continuing to expand on an idea Peter Laird and I had thirty-five years ago with this incredible creative team has been the adventure of a lifetime. To continue exploring and telling stories within the Last Ronin universe couldn't possibly be more exciting for me. I'm so thrilled we get to stay and play here for a while and I can't wait to share everything we have planned. Buckle up, TMNT fans! We've got two turtle universes that are both about to get seriously awesome!"

Look for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years" on shelves this November.