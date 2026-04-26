Harry Potter: What Happened To Every Major Character After The Deathly Hallows

It can be tough letting go of your favorite characters. After eight movies spanning 10 years, fans of the "Harry Potter" films have long pressed for any additional information about the eclectic crew of wizarding world characters who survived the climactic events of "The Deathly Hallows — Part 2." What happens after fighting the Dark Lord of magic and his army while destroying an iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry in the process?

Lucky for viewers, there are plenty of resources that offer expanded insights into the later lives of our heroes and villains. These come from numerous sources, some of which are more concrete than others. For the purposes of this round-up, official canon will stem from what's been confirmed by author J.K. Rowling, whose legacy as the creator of "Harry Potter" has become embroiled in serious controversy in recent years. To that end, the published script and stage play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," written by Jack Thorne based on a story co-created with Rowling, will be a crucial reference point for the information held within, despite it being, bar none, the worst "Harry Potter" book, according to our ranking.

That's also to note that some characters have been afforded more post-Battle of Hogwarts life than others, and while fan speculation can be fun, popular theories and head-canon are avoided here. So, in anticipation of being served more of the same courtesy of HBO later this year, let's take a look at the long-term future of an often very chaotic wizarding world.