Battle At The Ministry Is The First Harry Potter Theme Park Ride That's Truly Vital For Movie Fans
(This post contains no spoilers for the actual Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry attraction, but it does discuss the ride's premise and details revealed in the queue.)
The thing about Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is this: it's one of the best theme park rides ever built.
With most attractions, an experienced park goer can be impressed, and thrilled, but still comprehend how it all works. But Universal Studios' latest Harry Potter-themed attraction, one of several super-headliners at their new Epic Universe theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort, defies common knowledge, and no shaky online POV video can do justice to how it feels when your ride vehicle maneuvers through all manner of seemingly impossible scenarios. Frankly, the last time I had such a powerful case of the "How The Heck Did They Do Thats" was when I rode Universal's own The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at their Islands of Adventure park shortly after it opened in 1999.
So yes, Battle at the Ministry is a remarkable ride. And the queue that takes you to the attraction, a scale-accurate recreation of the Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter movie series, is an astonishing experience unto itself. And the land the ride resides within, a mesmerizing recreation of 1920s Wizarding Paris, is the kind of gauntlet-drop you'd hope to see from a first class theme park being built in this day and age (even though no one can quite explain the discrepancy between the land and the ride within — chalk that up to the Fantastic Beasts movies not quite landing with audiences and Warner Bros. rightfully, if slightly confusingly, pivoting).
A lot people are going to dissect Battle at the Ministry as an experience, and I hope theme park aficionados can do so while remaining unspoiled about the ride experience, and how it invisibly blends technology in ways that I still can't quite comprehend (I rode it twice during Universal's Epic Universe media preview, and I'll need another dozen trips through to start to piece it together). But as a person who writes about movies for a living, I couldn't help but notice that the ride quietly breaks new ground in another way. We're so busy being so gosh-dang amazed by the experience, that we may forget this is the first major IP-inspired theme park ride to add to a film franchise canon rather than cushion it.
This is a full-out and proper new Harry Potter story
Universal's other Harry Potter theme park rides are brilliantly executed, and masterpieces of design. But Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey (which kickstarted it all) and Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure (still one of the best rides of its kind on the planet) are "greatest hits" attractions — the appeal is that you get to experience familiar locations and characters that you remember fondly, conveniently packaged together in one place. Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts operates a bit differently, as it is set during a specific moment in Potter canon and allows you to bear witness to familiar events from a third party perspective. But it doesn't add much to the canonical event, instead assuming that you were there when it happened.
But let's take a look at the basic premise of Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which is explored in fabulous detail throughout the ride's lengthy queue through the Ministry itself. The events of the eight Harry Potter movies have concluded. Voldemort is defeated. Harry and his friends have saved the day. But the ride acknowledges one loose end: what happened to Dolores Umbridge, the pink-clad fascist who took over Hogwarts and, later, the magical government, with an iron fist and a lying smile? It turns out you're touring the Ministry of Magic on the day of her trial, and it's all everyone in the queue (including gossiping paintings and astonishing animatronics) can talk about.
Will things go wrong? Will you get caught up in the chaos of those things going wrong? Will it feel dangerous and exciting? Of course. It wouldn't be a Universal Studios attraction if the story wasn't (and I say this with love) "Everything Was Going Fine Until Right Now, Oops." But while Forbidden Journey and the other Potter rides were all about touring, and enjoying, the familiar, there's a unique edge to the things going wrong in Battle at the Ministry. Because we, as movie viewers, don't know what happens to Umbridge. We don't know how this ends. This isn't a side quest. This is the real deal, and you're front-and-center as a proper story point gets resolved.
Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry isn't delicately folded into existing canon. It pushes the film franchise's story beyond the climax of the eighth movie. It makes it clear that if you want this new chapter, you need to visit Epic Universe to experience this ride.
Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is the evolution of a recurring fan phenomenon
Additional media that exists to expand a cinematic story is nothing new. You'd need to conjure a couple dozen extra hands if you want to count the comics, novels, video games, TV specials, and even board games that add additional material to a beloved franchise. These are the prequel stories, sequel stories, and in-between-quel stories that may not be 100% necessary to cap off the story, but exist to feed the hungry fans who want to know every little thing that happened between the onscreen beats.
But surely Battle at the Ministry is the first time a story of this significance has been told in a theme park ride. (Even Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a masterpiece itself, is a Forbidden Journey-esque side quest that doesn't bend or blemish on-screen canon in any way.) This is the concluding chapter for one of the most hated fantasy villains for an entire generation of people, played to perfection by the same actor who brought her to life in the film. And yes, Imelda Staunton is very much the leading lady of the ride, refusing to phone in a single moment and reminding you why you hated her guts so much in the first place. It's the kind of performance that works just as hard as Universal Creative's stunning ride technology — it makes it clear that this is legit, this is canon, this is a new adventure with a character who never got her comeuppance onscreen.
Yes, Harry Potter fans will be able to watch YouTube ride-throughs to understand the basic plot. And yes, they'll be able to read what goes down in the ride's (surprisingly dense!) storyline in all kinds of spoiler threads online. But the ride's tantalizing premise is that this is not only a new canon Potter story that feels essential, it's one in which you are allowed to feel like an active participant, all packaged into a physical experience that has to be felt to be truly appreciated. In the past, fans have been poked and prodded into tuning into that TV special, heading to their local comic shop to buy that prequel miniseries, and downloading a new video game to get that sweet, sweet taste of a universe they're not ready to let go. With Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Universal Studios has made a big bet: hardcore fans will journey to Epic Universe so they can experience the most lavish version of a sequel novella ever created.
And frankly, the experience is good enough that I think they made the right call.
Epic Universe opens to the public on May 22, 2025.