Ryan Reynolds Confirms A Major Change For Deadpool's Marvel Movie Future
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Ryan Reynolds is almost certainly going to play Deadpool again, just don't expect to see another solo "Deadpool" movie any time soon, if ever. Reynolds previously confirmed that "Deadpool 4" won't happen quickly, but now it sounds like it might not happen at all as the actor has reasserted his stance that Wade Wilson should be a supporting character rather than a lead.
In a recent interview with "Today," Reynolds touched on the future of the franchise following the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. He made it clear that he's written some stuff while once again stating that Deadpool won't be at the center of another movie again. Here's what he had to say about it:
"I have stuff written, but I don't think I'm ever going to center [Deadpool] again. I think he's a supporting character. He's a guy that's great in a group."
Reynolds previously pitched his post-"Deadpool & Wolverine" future at Marvel in December 2024, saying, "If he comes back, it's gonna be in someone else's movie." Does that mean an "X-Force" movie might happen? Does that mean he's going to have a surprise cameo in "Avengers: Doomsday" later this year? It's all very unclear right now, but what is clear is that Reynolds has a strong feeling about Deadpool's future. He's no longer going to be the center of attention.
In another interview in May of last year, Reynolds teased a Marvel team-up movie rather than "Deadpool 4" saying he's writing a project involving the character and adding, "It's an ensemble, but I like that he's isolated." Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed the project in an official capacity.
Deadpool may be part of the MCU, but not as a main character
What we know for sure is that Disney and Marvel Studios have a lot of motivation to continue the "Deadpool" franchise in some way, shape, or form. Through three movies, it has taken in $2.9 billion at the box office. "Deadpool & Wolverine" alone made an insane amount of profit for Marvel – around $400 million, give or take. "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2" were hugely profitable for Fox before Disney bought the studio in 2019.
If we assume that Reynolds is writing a team-up movie involving other members of the "X-Men" or mutants from the pages of the comics, it's likely that Disney would be very open to making that movie happen, even if Deadpool isn't the explicit focus. At this point, Reynolds has turned Deadpool into a star, and the character's inclusion in other projects could help boost the profile of those projects. Using Deadpool as a supporting player could be a brilliant strategy, depending on how things play out.
For the moment, Marvel Studios is purely focused on getting to the end of the Multiverse Saga. The full "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer recently debuted at CinemaCon and should be debuting online soon. That will dovetail into next year's "Avengers: Secret Wars," which will bring this saga to a close. After that? The studio's plans are being kept under wraps for the most part. Depending on how/where the dust settles, Reynolds' Deadpool could still be a part of that future, but "part" is the key word. If we take him at his word here, the Merc with a Mouth is not going to be the focus of whatever comes next.
You can grab "Deadpool & Wolverine" on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD from Amazon.