Ryan Reynolds Confirms A Major Change For Deadpool's Marvel Movie Future

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Ryan Reynolds is almost certainly going to play Deadpool again, just don't expect to see another solo "Deadpool" movie any time soon, if ever. Reynolds previously confirmed that "Deadpool 4" won't happen quickly, but now it sounds like it might not happen at all as the actor has reasserted his stance that Wade Wilson should be a supporting character rather than a lead.

In a recent interview with "Today," Reynolds touched on the future of the franchise following the success of "Deadpool & Wolverine" in 2024. He made it clear that he's written some stuff while once again stating that Deadpool won't be at the center of another movie again. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I have stuff written, but I don't think I'm ever going to center [Deadpool] again. I think he's a supporting character. He's a guy that's great in a group."

Reynolds previously pitched his post-"Deadpool & Wolverine" future at Marvel in December 2024, saying, "If he comes back, it's gonna be in someone else's movie." Does that mean an "X-Force" movie might happen? Does that mean he's going to have a surprise cameo in "Avengers: Doomsday" later this year? It's all very unclear right now, but what is clear is that Reynolds has a strong feeling about Deadpool's future. He's no longer going to be the center of attention.

In another interview in May of last year, Reynolds teased a Marvel team-up movie rather than "Deadpool 4" saying he's writing a project involving the character and adding, "It's an ensemble, but I like that he's isolated." Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed the project in an official capacity.