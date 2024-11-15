Why Deadpool 4 Won't Happen Anytime Soon, According To Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has become the savior of Marvel since "Deadpool & Wolverine" crossed $1 billion at the global box office, proving the Marvel Cinematic Universe still had some life in it. That no doubt means that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will also be keen to utilize the so-called marketing genius' presence in the future, what with his franchise enduring a period of struggle that initially seemed as if it could spell the unlikely end of the MCU.

Of course, Reynolds had a helping hand with "Deadpool & Wolverine" in the form of Hugh Jackman, who came out of Wolverine retirement to once again inhabit the fan-favorite character for Reynolds' team-up flick. The movie itself pokes fun at this very fact, with Reynold's foul-mouthed hero telling his cohort that Disney and Marvel will make him play Logan until he's 90 now.

If you're Feige, however, you're probably thinking the same thing about Reynolds, who managed to turn his film from just another installment in the MCU into a cultural phenomenon. The prospect of future team-up films, where Deadpool unites with other MCU characters, must therefore seem tantalizing to the studio head, who is currently trying to build some anticipation for forthcoming MCU movies after a series of middling movies and streaming series. Unfortunately for him, it seems Reynolds has other plans, with the actor revealing that it will likely be a long time before we see a "Deadpool 4."