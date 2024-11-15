Why Deadpool 4 Won't Happen Anytime Soon, According To Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds has become the savior of Marvel since "Deadpool & Wolverine" crossed $1 billion at the global box office, proving the Marvel Cinematic Universe still had some life in it. That no doubt means that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will also be keen to utilize the so-called marketing genius' presence in the future, what with his franchise enduring a period of struggle that initially seemed as if it could spell the unlikely end of the MCU.
Of course, Reynolds had a helping hand with "Deadpool & Wolverine" in the form of Hugh Jackman, who came out of Wolverine retirement to once again inhabit the fan-favorite character for Reynolds' team-up flick. The movie itself pokes fun at this very fact, with Reynold's foul-mouthed hero telling his cohort that Disney and Marvel will make him play Logan until he's 90 now.
If you're Feige, however, you're probably thinking the same thing about Reynolds, who managed to turn his film from just another installment in the MCU into a cultural phenomenon. The prospect of future team-up films, where Deadpool unites with other MCU characters, must therefore seem tantalizing to the studio head, who is currently trying to build some anticipation for forthcoming MCU movies after a series of middling movies and streaming series. Unfortunately for him, it seems Reynolds has other plans, with the actor revealing that it will likely be a long time before we see a "Deadpool 4."
Ryan Reynolds says Deadpool 4 isn't his priority
With "Deadpool & Wolverine" obliterating the box office, there is naturally a lot of anticipation surrounding another installment in the property. The film set up all manner of potential MCU events (in particular, a scene between Deadpool and Thor that hinted at a dramatic future for the pair), which sets Ryan Reynolds and co. up to take advantage of their success and follow through on some of the Easter eggs introduced in the movie.
Be that as it may, it seems continued box office supremacy will have to be put on hold for now. Extra TV recently asked the actor about another installment in the Deadpool saga, to which Reynolds replied, "I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one. It just swallows my life whole, and I have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to."
Of course, Reynolds has a lot more going on than his kids. The man is nothing short of a mogul, owning two major companies in Mint Mobile and Aviation Gin alongside his perpetually flourishing Hollywood career. That's not to mention his ownership of U.K. football team Wrexham and the accompanying FX series in which he appears and produces. All of which is to say that Reynolds is a very busy man, so fitting in another giant superhero blockbuster was already going to be a big ask. For Kevin Feige, it appears the real project now is convincing the "Deadpool" actor to neglect his kids for just a tad longer to help pull the MCU completely out of the pit of irrelevance.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is now streaming on Disney+.