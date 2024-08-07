Here's Why Deadpool & Wolverine Included That Scene Of Deadpool And Thor's Possible Future

When it was announced that "Deadpool 3" would be released as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney's purchase of Fox's movie and TV assets, speculation began on how exactly Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool would fit into the franchise and whether the film could reconcile the R-rated violence, humor, and meta commentary of the first two "Deadpool" movies with the Marvel Studios formula. What we got in "Deadpool & Wolverine," however, was something different altogether. Other than the inclusion of the Time Variance Authority and the multiverse, as well as a mostly forgotten character from "Loki," the film is largely removed from the current phase of the MCU.

Instead, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is much more interested in being a goodbye letter to the 20th Century Fox era of Marvel movies. But not just "Blade," "X-Men," and the other highs that paved the way to the current superhero dominance of pop culture, but also misfires like "Elektra," "Fantastic Four," and the various massive flops that we got in the 2000s as studios struggled with the idea of what made a superhero movie. In a breath of fresh air for the MCU, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is not really about teasing what will happen next in the franchise, except maybe for one little gag — Deadpool dying in Thor's arms.

On the most recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Shawn Levy talks about the scene, explaining that it wasn't meant to be paid off in the movie. "Literally it was like, 'Hey, wouldn't that be weird if we saw that? And who knows what it means, maybe that's a problem for [Kevin] Feige to solve later,'" Levy explained.