Ryan Reynolds Has A Perfect Pitch For His Post-Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Future

The future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain for the time being. What we do know is that we're probably going to see Ryan Reynolds suit up as Wade Wilson again in the future, one way or another. That's because "Deadpool & Wolverine" became the biggest R-rated movie ever this year, taking in more than $1.3 billion worldwide. It's second only to "Inside Out 2" globally this year. So yes, Disney and Marvel will back up the money truck to get him back. But what shape will that take?

Reynolds has some ideas. He recently sat down with Andrew Garfield for an interview as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Garfield is no stranger to Marvel either, having appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films before that franchise flamed out, and later finding redemption in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." During the conversation, Garfield asked Reynolds about his future as Deadpool. The actor explained that the films are very consuming, which means he's not eager to jump back into the fold just yet.

"I don't know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don't ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it. I don't know what the future of 'Deadpool' will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."

Indeed, "Deadpool & Wolverine" didn't leave audiences hanging. But if not "Deadpool 4," what shape might Reynolds' return to the MCU take?