Ryan Reynolds Has A Perfect Pitch For His Post-Deadpool & Wolverine Marvel Future
The future of Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains uncertain for the time being. What we do know is that we're probably going to see Ryan Reynolds suit up as Wade Wilson again in the future, one way or another. That's because "Deadpool & Wolverine" became the biggest R-rated movie ever this year, taking in more than $1.3 billion worldwide. It's second only to "Inside Out 2" globally this year. So yes, Disney and Marvel will back up the money truck to get him back. But what shape will that take?
Reynolds has some ideas. He recently sat down with Andrew Garfield for an interview as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. Garfield is no stranger to Marvel either, having appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" films before that franchise flamed out, and later finding redemption in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." During the conversation, Garfield asked Reynolds about his future as Deadpool. The actor explained that the films are very consuming, which means he's not eager to jump back into the fold just yet.
"I don't know. Honestly, my feeling is that the character works very well in two ways. One is scarcity and surprise. So it had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life. I have four kids, and I don't ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it. I don't know what the future of 'Deadpool' will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."
Indeed, "Deadpool & Wolverine" didn't leave audiences hanging. But if not "Deadpool 4," what shape might Reynolds' return to the MCU take?
Deadpool 4 might be off the table, but Wade Wilson could return to the MCU
For what it's worth, this isn't the first time that Ryan Reyonlds has said that "Deadpool 4" won't be happening anytime soon. That having been said, the actor explained that Deadpool, as a character, often works better when he's not the center of attention anyhow. So, why not just make him a side character in someone else's movie?
"Deadpool's a supporting character much more than he is the centre. We centre him sometimes because that's what they want but you can't centre him unless you take everything away from him. You have to create a situation where he's so much the underdog. I don't think I can do that again...If he comes back, it's gonna be in someone else's movie. Channing Tatum...I would happily be a fifth banana in his movie or anyone else.'"
Reynolds is referencing Channing Tatum's Gambit, who was revealed to be alive at the end of the film. That's just one option, but the MCU is a vast, sprawling beast with many movies on the way. There are plenty of places that Deadpool could pop up that would make sense, while also allowing Reynolds to be more of a bit player, as opposed to the main actor, co-writer, and producer.
The most obvious option is "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is set to bring Marvel's Multiverse Saga to a close. There was even a joke in "Deadpool & Wolverine" that may well have set up something in "Secret Wars." Whether or not that's the case, the future for Deadpool may be more as a supporting character, which frankly makes a lot of sense and opens a lot of doors. Your move, Marvel.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is streaming now on Disney+, or you can grab the movie on 4K, Blu-ray, or DVD via Amazon.