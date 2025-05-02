Another Solo Deadpool Movie Probably Won't Happen – But Ryan Reynolds Has A More Intriguing Idea

Ryan Reynolds may not be itching to make "Deadpool 4," but he's got plans to bring back the Merc with a Mouth. While nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios at this juncture, it has been confirmed that Reynolds is indeed working on a new project that will include Wade Wilson. The important twist? The proposed project movie would also include other members of the X-Men.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is working on "various treatments" for a movie that would include Deadpool and three or four other X-Men characters. As for who exactly might join up with Wade this time around? That remains a mystery, but Reynolds previously shared his belief that Deadpool works better as a supporting character, so this news lines up with what the actor/writer/producer has said in the past. It also further builds on something Reynolds teased himself recently.

"I'm writing a little something right now," Reynolds revealed in an interview with Time. "It's an ensemble but I like that he's isolated. If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment and you can't give him that."

Even though Marvel and Disney haven't officially given this team-up film the green light, it's easy to imagine they would be on board. Last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" made more than $1.3 billion at the box office, becoming the biggest R-rated movie ever. It's one of the biggest hits the Marvel Cinematic Universe has enjoyed in the last handful of years. Undoubtedly, the powers that be would like to tap into that juice again if they can.