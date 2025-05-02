Another Solo Deadpool Movie Probably Won't Happen – But Ryan Reynolds Has A More Intriguing Idea
Ryan Reynolds may not be itching to make "Deadpool 4," but he's got plans to bring back the Merc with a Mouth. While nothing has been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios at this juncture, it has been confirmed that Reynolds is indeed working on a new project that will include Wade Wilson. The important twist? The proposed project movie would also include other members of the X-Men.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is working on "various treatments" for a movie that would include Deadpool and three or four other X-Men characters. As for who exactly might join up with Wade this time around? That remains a mystery, but Reynolds previously shared his belief that Deadpool works better as a supporting character, so this news lines up with what the actor/writer/producer has said in the past. It also further builds on something Reynolds teased himself recently.
"I'm writing a little something right now," Reynolds revealed in an interview with Time. "It's an ensemble but I like that he's isolated. If Deadpool becomes an Avenger or an X-Man, we're at the end. That's his wish fulfillment and you can't give him that."
Even though Marvel and Disney haven't officially given this team-up film the green light, it's easy to imagine they would be on board. Last year's "Deadpool & Wolverine" made more than $1.3 billion at the box office, becoming the biggest R-rated movie ever. It's one of the biggest hits the Marvel Cinematic Universe has enjoyed in the last handful of years. Undoubtedly, the powers that be would like to tap into that juice again if they can.
Deadpool can expand the scope of the X-Men franchise in the MCU
In light of how little information has been confirmed at this point, we're left to speculate. The most obvious answer would be an "X-Force" movie, which Reynolds very much wanted to make several years back. That spin-off was even teed up rather nicely by 2018's "Deadpool 2," but when Disney purchased Fox in 2019, those plans went out the window. Why not revisit that concept now?
The report also noted that the ensemble concept "could allow for the X-Men characters to be used in unexpected ways." Marvel Studios is currently prepping an "X-Men" movie reboot, with Michael Lesslie ("Hunger Games") set to pen the screenplay. Reynolds' concept could make room for more obscure characters to enter the MCU fold without having to overcrowd the flagship "X-Men" movies.
"Deadpool & Wolverine" proved that more mutants can, under the right circumstances, equal more success. Channing Tatum finally got to play Gambit in that movie and now he's returning for next year's "Avengers: Doomsday," no doubt thanks to the overwhelmingly positive response from audiences to his take on the card-throwing mutant. Deadpool could, in theory, serve as a springboard for other mutants to take the spotlight.
Before anyone gets too excited, it needs to be made clear that this probably won't happen too soon. At the very least, Marvel probably wants to get through "Avengers: Secret Wars," which is due to hit theaters in 2027. But after that? Anything is possible.
The next "Deadpool" movie doesn't have a release date yet, but stay tuned.