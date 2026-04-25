How Clint Eastwood Feels About Hollywood Wanting To Remake His Westerns

Clint Eastwood started his movie career with a Spaghetti Western remake of a Japanese classic ("A Fistful of Dollars," which was inspired by "Yojimbo"). But if you ask the man whether his own Westerns should be remade, he'll tell you to go get your own material.

At a time when our nostalgia-mad monoculture has produced something like the "Harry Potter" TV series, it can often feel as though we're in the midst of remake mania. But Hollywood has been obsessed with rehashing prior material literally since the advent of sound in film. Back in the 1930s, Warner Bros. bought First National Pictures and set about updating several silent oaters from the newly-acquired catalog. This led to multiple films being released that reused footage from silent features of the decade prior. During this time, John Wayne was cast in the 1932 Western "Ride Him, Cowboy," which was essentially a remake of the Ken Maynard-led 1926 film "The Unknown Cavalier." Wayne landed the role simply because he resembled Maynard enough that producers could splice footage of the former star with the Duke and audiences would be none the wiser.

Eastwood never found himself doubling for one of his forebears in the same way. But having come to prominence in the 1960s, by 2011 he should have been well aware of Hollywood's penchant for remakes. When he found himself inundated with requests to produce updated versions of his classic Westerns, however, he seemed to be surprised — hostile, even.