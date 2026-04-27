5 Best Documentaries Streaming On Prime Video

Director Werner Herzog has made quite a range of films in his career, spanning from the essential (and bonkers) Nicolas Cage flick "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" to some of the greatest documentaries of the 20th and 21st centuries. In his documentary "Grizzly Man," Herzog gives us a sobering reminder of our place in the natural world by telling the true story of the life and death of bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell, who videotaped his life camping alongside wild bears. Through a combination of Treadwell's own footage and interviews with people who interacted with the case, Herzog puts together a portrait of a man who tested the bounds of nature and lost when he and his girlfriend were mauled to death by a grizzly bear.

There isn't any graphic footage in "Grizzly Man," nor are there tasteless reenactments. Instead, the film's most disturbing scene is just Herzog's face as he listens to the audio recorded during the attack. There was no video because Herzog claims the camera's lens cap was still on, but six minutes of audio was recorded before the tape ran out. He tells the tape's owner, Treadwell's ex-girlfriend Jewel Palovak, that she must never listen to it, and should perhaps even destroy it (which she did, nearly two decades later).

It would be easy for a filmmaker to get lost in the weeds depicting Treadwell's tragic end or to paint him as a total fool for going so close to the wildlife, but Herzog strikes a humanistic balance that makes "Grizzly Man" a fascinating watch.