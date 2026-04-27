5 Best Documentaries Streaming On Prime Video
While some folks might consider documentaries to be boring or stodgy after being subjected to some ancient ones on days when the substitute teacher didn't know what to do with the class, there are some truly incredible documentary films out there on a wide variety of subjects. Thanks to the streaming era, these documentaries are more accessible than ever, and Prime Video has quite a few great docs to choose from. There are comedy docs, music docs, true crime docs, and docs that defy description, all offering a glimpse into another life (or lives). These documentaries can be eye-opening, educational, and entertaining all at the same time, which is honestly its own kind of movie magic.
I absolutely love documentaries because I feel like they help give me a better understanding of the world, and I've collected five of the very best streaming on Prime Video to recommend. Expand your horizons, have a laugh (or a cry, or a gasp), and learn something new with these five great docs.
The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)
The first of three documentary films examining the rise and impact of punk and metal music on specific communities in America, "The Decline of Western Civilization" is pure, undistilled late 1970s New York City punk. Combining interviews shot in black and white and lit with bright, raw lightbulbs with behind-the-scenes footage of punk bands and lots of concert footage, "The Decline of Western Civilization" doesn't glamorize or demonize its subjects. It just gives the audience a raw look at a sometimes shocking music scene.
Director Penelope Spheeris is probably best known for helming the now-classic comedy "Wayne's World," but "The Decline of Western Civilization" is also pretty substantial. Filmed between 1979 and 1980, the doc features an impressive lineup of performances by Circle Jerks, Black Flag, Fear, Germs, Catholic Discipline, Alice Bag Band, and X. Not only that, but it was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Film Registry, being deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" in 2016. There aren't a ton of documentaries where turning the volume way, way up is encouraged, but for this one, it feels almost mandatory.
The Aristocrats (2005)
Directed by comedians Penn Jilette and Paul Provenza, "The Aristocrats" documents a joke told privately among comedians that aims to be the raunchiest thing possible. For years, comedians would try to shock one another into laughter by telling a joke about a traveling family pitching a performance act that grows increasingly disgusting. It always ends with the person being pitched asking "well what do you call it?" and one of the family members replying "The Aristocrats!"
The joke first entered the general public's awareness when Gilbert Gottfried broke the comedian's code and told it to a television audience at the Comedy Central Roast of Hugh Hefner in 2001. But "The Aristocrats" goes well beyond that and has a whole host of comedians tell their version of the almost always improvised, absolutely filthy joke. Some of the most memorable include those from late greats like George Carlin and "America's Funniest Home Videos" host Bob Saget, whose version of the joke is genuinely disgusting. There's also commentary on the joke and its history among comedians with interviews spanning everyone from Whoopi Goldberg to Robin Williams, making this one seriously vulgar must-see documentary.
Grizzly Man (2005)
Director Werner Herzog has made quite a range of films in his career, spanning from the essential (and bonkers) Nicolas Cage flick "Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans" to some of the greatest documentaries of the 20th and 21st centuries. In his documentary "Grizzly Man," Herzog gives us a sobering reminder of our place in the natural world by telling the true story of the life and death of bear enthusiast Timothy Treadwell, who videotaped his life camping alongside wild bears. Through a combination of Treadwell's own footage and interviews with people who interacted with the case, Herzog puts together a portrait of a man who tested the bounds of nature and lost when he and his girlfriend were mauled to death by a grizzly bear.
There isn't any graphic footage in "Grizzly Man," nor are there tasteless reenactments. Instead, the film's most disturbing scene is just Herzog's face as he listens to the audio recorded during the attack. There was no video because Herzog claims the camera's lens cap was still on, but six minutes of audio was recorded before the tape ran out. He tells the tape's owner, Treadwell's ex-girlfriend Jewel Palovak, that she must never listen to it, and should perhaps even destroy it (which she did, nearly two decades later).
It would be easy for a filmmaker to get lost in the weeds depicting Treadwell's tragic end or to paint him as a total fool for going so close to the wildlife, but Herzog strikes a humanistic balance that makes "Grizzly Man" a fascinating watch.
John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
While the vast majority of documentaries about celebrities seem to unearth some unsavory knowledge that makes loving these icons of the big and small screen a little tougher, there's not a single truly bad thing about the late, great John Candy in the 2025 documentary "John Candy: I Like Me." Whether you were already an adult by the time Candy debuted on "Second City Television" or you only ever knew Candy after his death through his roles in classic films like "Uncle Buck," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," and "Home Alone," he had a lasting impact on generations of fans that's almost hard to quantify. He was that sweet Canadian guy that made you laugh and feel safe, a self-effacing goofball with a heart of gold.
"John Candy: I Like Me" was directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds and features a whole who's-who of comedy stars to talk about Candy, even Dan Aykroyd and the notoriously tricky-to-pin-down Bill Murray. It's a nearly two-hour long celebration of one of the kindest and warmest funnymen in Hollywood history, who never let his own fears of mortality or health struggles make him bitter. If you want to feel warm and fuzzy inside, this is the documentary to watch.
Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)
"Dear Zachary: A Letter to a Son About His Father" has an interesting conceit: filmmaker Kurt Kuenne wanted to make an audiovisual "letter" to Zachary, the young son of his friend Andrew Bagby, after Bagby was murdered in a state park in 2001 by Zachary's mother, Shirley Turner. What starts as a melancholy but hopeful documentary trying to teach Zachary all about what Andrew meant to Kurt and the world becomes something else entirely when Shirley is let out on bail, leading to an utterly preventable tragedy.
"Dear Zachary" has been called the "saddest documentary ever made," and it's certainly not an easy watch. Despite that, it's an incredibly important work of storytelling and shows the power of documentary filmmaking. In 2010, two years after the film's release, its legacy was cemented with a new law that would prevent those accused of a violent crime from getting out of jail on bail before their trials, which would have stopped Shirley from destroying multiple lives. "Dear Zachary" may not be a fun watch, but it's an important one for documentary film buffs. Just bring lots and lots of tissues.