How Much Would It Cost To Build The Ship From Project Hail Mary?

"Project Hail Mary" has become a straight-up pop culture phenomenon. Andy Weir's novel had already become a hit, but the recent movie, directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller ("The LEGO Movie"), starring Ryan Gosling ("Barbie"), has been a downright sensation. It all hinges on the ship at the center of the story, appropriately dubbed the Hail Mary. But is the ship remotely realistic from a dollars-and-cents perspective? Probably not, as it would cost an unfathomable fortune to build in real life.

The story centers on a science teacher named Ryland Grace (Gosling) who wakes up on a spaceship light-years from home with much of his memory missing. As it slowly returns, he discovers he must solve the riddle of a mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. "Project Hail Mary" is pretty scientifically accurate, at least for a blockbuster sci-fi movie like this. That brings us back to the ship.

While it's impossible to calculate the cost of a fictional ship like this in real-world dollars, Weir did provide a passage in his novel that offers some clues as to just what kind of money we're talking about here:

"The Hail Mary was complete. Over 2 million kilograms of spacecraft and fuel in a nice, stable orbit- four times the mass of the International Space Station, and put together in one-twentieth the time. The press used to keep track of the total cost, but around the $10 trillion mark, they gave up. It just didn't matter. It wasn't about efficient use of resources anymore. It was Earth versus Astrophage, and no price was too high."

Hail Mary sounds only slightly more reasonable than the cost to build and operate a Death Star from "Star Wars," that's an eye-popping price tag.